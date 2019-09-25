While the past three weeks haven’t went the way Logan Elm had hoped, the Braves are entering a stretch of their schedule that would seem to be hospitable.
Over the next four weeks, the Braves (1-3, 0-1) will host Hamilton Township (1-3, 0-1) and Circleville (0-4) and then travel to Fairfield Union (0-4, 0-1) and Morgan (0-4).
Logan Elm coach Terry Holbert believes his team needs to clean up its mistakes and execute better to potentially take advantage of the schedule.
“Right now, we’re turning the football over between 3-5 times per game and it’s virtually impossible to have success when you are committing that many turnovers,” he said. “We have to execute on our fundamentals and basics, and that starts with taking care of the football.
“We were able to move the football at times last week against Teays Valley, but when we got in or around the red zone then we had a tougher time. We need to finish our drives with touchdowns.”
But, for the Braves to end their three-game skid this week, it will require that they turn their fortune around against Hamilton Township when the Rangers invade Pickaway County on Friday night.
The Rangers won last year’s tilt 48-0 and have owned the recent series, winning the past seven meetings.
Hamilton Township got off to a tough 0-2 start, but that seems more understand with Franklin Heights and Groveport currently being a combined 7-1 and Groveport coming off a huge 19-14 upset over Pickerington Central last week.
The Rangers defeated Bexley 28-7 in Week 3 and then were throttled 38-7 last week by Hamilton Township.
Bloom-Carroll amassed 438 yards of total offense in the win, while yielding the Rangers just 148 yards.
Hamilton Township quickly fell behind 14-0 and trailed 24-0 at intermission.
Running back Jaylan Baldwin is a player to watch for. In the Week 3 win over the Lions, he rushed for 118 yards and scored three touchdowns.
“Hamilton Township likes to run the football,” Holbert said. “They have a hard-nosed quarterback who is a good athlete and then they have a pair of nice backs that compliment each other well, because one is quick and agile and the other is one of those bruising backs that can pick-up those tough yards between the tackles.”