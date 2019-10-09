Something has to and will give on Friday night when Logan Elm travels to Fairfield Union for a Mid-State League Buckeye Division meeting.
The Braves (1-5, 0-3) and Falcons (0-6, 0-3) are the last two remaining teams in the MSL-Buckeye without a league win.
Logan Elm is coming off a 20-14 loss to archrival Circleville, which snapped a 15-game losing skid for the Tigers, who controlled the line of scrimmage for most of the night and rushed for 290 yards out of their double wing offense and averaged 5.1 yards per tote.
Quarterback Conner Robinson completed 10 of 16 passes for 106 yards and added 54 yards rushing. With starting tailback Blayton Reid sidelined with an injury, Chase Hoffman stepped up and covered 71 yards on 14 carries.
Fairfield Union is coming off a 47-6 loss to Hamilton Township, where it was held to an anemic 116 yards of total offense and turned the football over four times.
Ethan Seesholtz provided a bright spot for the Falcons with 17 carries for 112 yards, but quarterback Blayde Patton completed just 2 of 14 passes for 12 yards.
Hamilton Township accumulated 314 yards of total offense, rushing for 163 and passing for another 151.
The Falcons are averaging 7.5 points per game and allowing 38.5, while the Braves are scoring 21.7 points and yielding 35.
Fairfield Union won last year’s tilt 34-21 and has prevailed in the past two meetings.