As an ultra-intense fourth quarter built to a crescendo, it seemed only fitting that the second-ever basketball meeting between the Logan Chieftains and Logan Elm Braves would come down to the final possession.
The host Braves, who had trailed by as many as a dozen points in the third quarter, had a potential game-tying triple hit the rim in the dying seconds and, despite getting the rebound, didn’t have enough time to get another chance as the Chiefs held on for a 60-57 victory.
“It was a hard-fought game from both teams and they competed extremely hard,” said longtime Logan Elm coach, Logan High School graduate and LHS Athletic Hall of Famer Doug Stiverson. “I think maybe they (the Chiefs) wanted the game a little bit more than what we did tonight.”
The Chiefs (2-6) certainly wanted this game for multiple reasons, not the least of which being they had lost six-consecutive times and hadn’t tasted victory since opening night.
And, well, squaring off with Stiverson’s charges certainly offered plenty of extra-added incentive.
“It’s a process,” said Logan coach Chris Rider. “You have a young, inexperienced team (in the Chiefs) and sometimes, you don’t know when, it takes a game like this (to break through). Logan Elm is a very good, very well-coached team. They paid their dues a couple years ago by playing those freshmen and now they’re juniors and they have a good team.
“I thought we battled,” he added. “We kept our composure a little better and we finished some shots.”
The Chieftains certainly picked a good night to have their best game of the season from the field. They built a 36-27 halftime lead by hitting 16-of-26 shots in the first two quarters and finished 23-of-41 (56 percent) for the night.
Each team placed three players in double figures, with sophomore Tegan Myers leading the Chieftains with 23, followed by seniors Nolan Robinette and Justin Wolfe with 13 and 10, respectively.
Logan Elm, which started one senior and four juniors, got double-digit performances from juniors Isaac Ward (18 points), Jason Sailor (11) and Gabe Chalfin (10) in coming oh-so-close to forcing overtime.
Two Wolfe buckets and a Colten Castle score helped the Chiefs score six of the first nine points of the third stanza to take a 42-30 advantage.
But you knew the Braves (6-4) wouldn’t fold, and they didn’t. They got the next eight points to get back in it, with Chalfin sinking a three and Sailor and Ward each contributing a bucket, and it stayed close the rest of the way.
The Chiefs led 46-40 entering the fourth period and maintained at least a two-possession advantage until a pair of Sailor triples, sandwiched around a Myers basket, pulled the Braves within 52-50 with 4:34 left in the game.
By then, Logan Elm had extended its defense to 2-2-1 full-court and forced the Chiefs into a few miscues that helped get the Braves back within striking distance.
“We picked up our defense in the second half and mixed up our defenses a little bit. I think that confused them at times,” Stiverson pointed out. “We were able to get some turnovers and then able to get into some transition and get some easy baskets. Logan plays really good half-court defense and they have some size and length in there that makes it tough to finish when you get in there.
“We were able to knock down some shots, get to the paint and kick out, but it was really our defense that got us back into it in the third quarter,” he added.
It looked like the Chiefs might be primed to create some much-needed breathing room when Myers knocked down a clutch triple and added a couple free throws, the latter with 2:31 remaining, to make it a 57-50 game.
But a drive-and-dish along the baseline by Ward created a corner-three for junior Jeremy Wietelmann, who knocked it down with 2:15 left. Then, after an Ian Frasure free throw, senior Jared Harrington scored from underneath off a terrific Luke Baldwin feed to close the Braves within 58-55 with 40 seconds left.
Logan missed the front end of a bonus situation at the foul line seven seconds later, but the Braves couldn’t convert a potential game-tying drive to the bucket, with a shot bounding off the rim, and Wolfe corralled a crucial rebound and was fouled with 16.4 seconds left. The lanky senior made both ensuing free throws for a five-point cushion.
Sailor got two of them back on a drive through the lane with 11 seconds left and Stiverson then called his final time-out — the Chiefs had already used their allotment of stoppages — to set up on defense with 10.1 ticks to go.
Logan Elm then drew a foul on the Chiefs before they could inbounds the ball and took possession on the baseline under the Logan basket.
Sailor missed a game-tying three from the right corner with the clock ticking down and Chalfin was able to get the rebound on the other side of the lane. While he had the presence of mind to sprint toward the three-point arc in an effort to turn and launch another trey, time ran out before he could get there.
At that point, unfortunately, the intensity carried over into the stands, where folks from Logan and Logan Elm got into a heated exchange that had to be broken up. It took something away from what had otherwise been a terrific, intense, and hard-fought game on both sides.
The Chieftains, playing for once with a bit of a size advantage, commanded the boards 34-18 but committed 17 turnovers while the Braves only had eight. But the Chiefs held on when it counted.
“With the young guards sometimes it’s hard to fend off that (defensive) pressure,” Rider said, “but I thought Ian (Frasure), Mason (Frasure), Tegan and Castle handled the pressure pretty well, and we used Wolfie, Robinette and (Colton) Ruff to relieve the pressure a little bit. They did a pretty good job of catching and getting the ball back to a guard.
“To get a win like that takes everybody,” he added. “We had a great week of practice and maybe this was a little karma for our guys. They kept working hard in practice. They’re a bunch of kids whose best basketball is ahead of them.”
“I was a little disappointed with our defensive intensity in the first half,” said Stiverson. “We gave up 20 points in the first quarter — I don’t know if we’ve done that all year — and they shot a lot of layups. They got to the basket and kept their dribble and we didn’t guard them very well in the first quarter.
“(The Chiefs) were patient offensively and were able to take advantage of some mismatches on some of our switches and get some guys inside (against) some of our smaller guys,” he added, making it “easier for them to finish in the paint. That was one of the keys in the first half.”
Logan Elm took an early 7-2 lead, with Chalfin capping a 7-0 run with a triple, but the Chiefs made six-straight shots from the floor — two of them Robinette triples as well as a couple buckets by both Myers and Castle — in taking the lead for good with a 16-5 burst.
It was 20-13 Logan after one period before a Wietelmann bucket and a Ward longball pulled the Braves within 20-18 early in the second stanza.
However, Logan answered with a 14-5 run, with Myers hitting three shots and Robinette making his third triple of the half, as the Chiefs opened an 11-point advantage and, as mentioned, led 36-27 at the intermission.
Friday was a nostalgic night — at least until the opening tipoff — for Stiverson, who coached against his alma mater for just the second time.
His Braves beat the Chiefs 61-46 back on Jan. 7, 2006, at the Ohio University Convocation Center in Athens in the only other all-time meeting between two schools who share a county border.
“I told my assistant coach seeing the purple when they came out there on the floor brings back a lot of memories,” Stiverson said, “and a lot of good thoughts.”
The Braves resume Mid-State League Buckeye Division play on Tuesday at Amanda-Clearcreek.