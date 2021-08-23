CIRCLEVILLE — The Logan Elm Braves’ varsity soccer team fell to the McClain Tigers Saturday with the final score 1-2.
The Braves drew blood first, roughly six minutes into the weekend match, putting themselves ahead early — taking credit for the goal was No. 7 Landon Long with an assist by No. 18 Owen Elswick.
The Tigers were able to score later in the first half by a deflected pass, which came from outside of Logan Elm’s 18-yard territory beating the Braves’ keeper for the connection.
The second goal by McClain came by way of a corner kick as a Logan Elm defender attempted to clear the ball, accidentally scoring in their own net.
For the remained of regulation, the Tigers packed the box limiting the potential for the Braves to muster another score — final in the contest 1-2, Tigers win.
Logan Elm’s goalkeeper, No. 0 Braden Sabine, had a busy day covering the net recording eight saves in Saturday’s match.
Logan Elm 1, McClain 2
Logan Elm — Goals: Landon Long. Assists: Owen Elswick. Saves: 8.