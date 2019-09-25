The Logan Elm boys cross country team finished second on Wednesday at Westfall's Adam Carter Invitational.
Miami Trace topped the six-school field with 39 points, followed by Logan Elm (57) and the host Mustangs (75).
Top runners for the Braves included Brock Evans (fifth, 17:30); Ian Shaefer (eighth, 17:43); Drew Tomlinson (11th, 18:20); Gavin Ewing (16th, 18:43) and Trace Smith (18th, 18:44).
Leading runners for the Mustangs were Preston Clifton (fourth, 17:23); Tyler Shipley (seventh, 17:34); Dakota Warren (13th, 18:29); Braden Johnson (26th, 19:25) and Kody Day (33rd, 20:27).
Amanda-Clearcreek was fifth with 137.
Running for the Aces were Trevor Spence (19th, 18:51); Garrett Dearth (21st, 18:53); Trent Palombo (29th, 20:04); Cole Reynolds (50th, 24:05) and Dominic Palombo (54th, 26:00).
The Westfall girls topped a four-team with 41 points, followed by Paint Valley (45) and Southeastern (51).
Top runners for the Mustangs included Olivia Barnes (second, 21:51); Kylee Henry (third, 22:18); Carmen Walters (14th, 25:39); Grace Marcum (30th, 28:44) and Kendra Lindsey (31st, 29:08).
Logan Elm and Amanda-Clearcreek also ran, but didn't have enough runners to qualify for a team score.
Running for the Braves were Emma Lands (first, 20:27); Kaleigh Spires (17th, 25:52); Ally Cotton (27th, 28:18) and Karlee Thomas (28th, 28:44), and for the Aces were Riley McKeska (eighth, 23:18); Autumn Parry (11th, 24:10); Karlee Parry (21st, 26:17) and Abbie Rhymer (22nd, 26:28).