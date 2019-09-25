Gavin Ewing
Logan Elm's Gavin Ewing finished 16th on Wednesday at the Adam Carter Invitational.

The Logan Elm boys cross country team finished second on Wednesday at Westfall's Adam Carter Invitational.

Miami Trace topped the six-school field with 39 points, followed by Logan Elm (57) and the host Mustangs (75).

Top runners for the Braves included Brock Evans (fifth, 17:30); Ian Shaefer (eighth, 17:43); Drew Tomlinson (11th, 18:20); Gavin Ewing (16th, 18:43) and Trace Smith (18th, 18:44).

Leading runners for the Mustangs were Preston Clifton (fourth, 17:23); Tyler Shipley (seventh, 17:34); Dakota Warren (13th, 18:29); Braden Johnson (26th, 19:25) and Kody Day (33rd, 20:27).

Amanda-Clearcreek was fifth with 137.

Running for the Aces were Trevor Spence (19th, 18:51); Garrett Dearth (21st, 18:53); Trent Palombo (29th, 20:04); Cole Reynolds (50th, 24:05) and Dominic Palombo (54th, 26:00).

The Westfall girls topped a four-team with 41 points, followed by Paint Valley (45) and Southeastern (51).

Top runners for the Mustangs included Olivia Barnes (second, 21:51); Kylee Henry (third, 22:18); Carmen Walters (14th, 25:39); Grace Marcum (30th, 28:44) and Kendra Lindsey (31st, 29:08).

Logan Elm and Amanda-Clearcreek also ran, but didn't have enough runners to qualify for a team score.

Running for the Braves were Emma Lands (first, 20:27); Kaleigh Spires (17th, 25:52); Ally Cotton (27th, 28:18) and Karlee Thomas (28th, 28:44), and for the Aces were Riley McKeska (eighth, 23:18); Autumn Parry (11th, 24:10); Karlee Parry (21st, 26:17) and Abbie Rhymer (22nd, 26:28).

