A trio of Pickaway County schools were able to play a round on Saturday at Jaycess Golf Course before they return to Ross County today to open sectional play.
Crooksville won the 14-school Zane Trace Invitational with 334, followed by Fairfield Union (337) and West Union (337).
Logan Elm was 10th with 376.
Avery Clouse shot 86, Jaren Stover scored 94, and Colton Mace and Luke Baldwin each fired a 98. Also playing for LE were Ryan Kraft (102) and Clayton Dalessandri (110).
Circleville was 11th with 385.
Garrett Brooks led the way with 91, Drew Meadows shot 93, Austin Hulse had 98 and Wyatt Allison turned in a 103. Also playing for CHS were Todd Keller (103) and Alex Turnbull (127).
Westfall followed in 12th with 394.
Jack Latham turned in a 94, Parker Thornton had 95, Hayden Ailing shot 102 and Jose Kern had 103. Josh Poole also played for the Mustangs and shot 126.