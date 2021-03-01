COLUMBUS — Over the weekend, the Logan Elm Braves finished in 12th place with one Brave earning top one percent recognition while also getting an All-Ohio honorable mention.
Along with the team finishing in 12th place, Braves' Bryce Balzter earned a spot in the top one percent of boys bowlers in the state while also being awarded Division II All-Ohio Honorable Mention.
The team is comprised of Ian Berger, Lance Berard, Coach Ron Cheadle, Bryce Baltzer, Coach Mack Shaw, Caden Mack, Chance Tatman and Simon Cameron.