CIRCLEVILLE — The Logan Elm Braves ventured down to Hocking County Tuesday evening for a non-conference matchup against Logan High School and walked away the victor after taking down the Chieftains 9-2.
The Braves wasted no time putting one run on the board in the top of the first inning. After the Chieftains went scoreless in the bottom of the inning, the Braves once again tallied another run, increasing the lead to 2-0 at the start of the third inning.
Logan Elm scored another run in the top of the third inning. Once the end of the inning hit, the Chieftains rallied one run in their favor — trailing the Braves 3-1 in the bottom of the third inning.
In a change of momentum, the Braves could not muster a score in the top of the fourth inning. The Chieftains added to their team score with one run at the bottom of the inning — still trailing the Braves 3-2.
However, the Braves stayed focused on the task at hand putting up another run in the top of the fifth inning — leading the Chieftains 4-2 at the start of the sixth inning.
In a series that seemingly cemented the win, the Braves scored another four runs in the top of the sixth inning — pulling further away from Logan 8-2. The Braves went on to score another run in the top of the seventh inning, leaving with another road win this time in the City of Logan with the final score 9-2.
Logan Elm’s hitters were felt Tuesday evening with the team recording 11 hits against Logan’s pitching staff. Braves with two hits on the day included No. 5 Braylen Baker, No. 10 Brody MacDonald and No. 17 Gabe Chalfin. On the scoring side, No. 1 David Evans and No. 9 Jeremy Wietelmann score two runs apiece for the Braves.
The Braves went 3-3 on stolen bases, coming from Chalfin, Wietelmann and No. 2 Caleb Eplin.
Baker went on to pitch for a complete seven inning stretch, allowing two runs on three hits while walking three Chietains and striking out eight.
On the flip side, the Chieftains split time on the hill with No. 15 Henry Pierce pitching for roughly five innings and No. 18 Simon Pierce pitching for one. Together, the two Chieftains recorded 20 first pitch strikes with Henry throwing three strikeouts.