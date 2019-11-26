After a slow start by a pair of Pickaway County rivals on Tuesday night, it was host Logan Elm that found its shooting stroke in the middle quarters to defeat visiting Teays Valley 48-31 in a Mid-State League Buckeye Division game.
The Braves led just 5-4 after an opening quarter that saw the two rivals combine to shoot a paltry 2 of 24 from the field (8.3 percent).
“We came out and weren’t very patient at all running our offense,” Logan Elm coach John Denen said. “On our first three possessions we made one pass when we started to run our offense and then threw up a shot. When you do that, that’s what typically happens.”
The Braves increased their advantage to 17-11 late in the third quarter on a jumper off the shooting hand of Abby Hatter, but the Vikings countered with a three-pointer from Megan Bush and a free throw by Zoe Allison to shave their deficit down to 17-15.
“We got off to a tough start, but I was proud of the way our girls stayed with it and put together a good spurt there to get it back to one possession late in the first half,” Teays Valley coach Trevor Younkin said.
Hatter gave the Braves a little momentum going into the break when she moved around a defender in midair and canned a 15-foot jumper from the right wing.
“Abby really had a good second and third quarter for Logan Elm. She’s a really good player and makes them go,” Younkin said. “I felt we did a fairly decent job guarding her in the first and fourth quarters, but we couldn’t sustain it for all 32 minutes.”
The Braves matched their 19 first half points in the third quarter, highlighted by a 12-2 run when they connected on five of their seven (71.4 percent) shots during the decisive surge.
Hatter opened the run with a triple and then came away with a steal and laid in two more. Following Riley Schultz going to the bank on a jumper, Hatter scored three points the old-fashioned way. A layup by Ashton Fox then closed the run and put the Braves ahead 36-22.
“We started showing more patience in the second quarter and then the girls did a pretty nice job there in the third to score 19 points in the quarter,” Denen said. “Abby had a nice third quarter (with 11 points) and we were also able to get a few other girls involved with four players scoring during that run.”
Logan Elm connected on 8 of 14 (57.1 percent) shots in the third quarter and 14 of 26 (53.8 percent) shots combined over the second and third periods.
The Braves finished the night 18 of 50 (36 percent) from the field, compared to the Vikings connecting on just 11 of 52 (21.1 percent) attempts.
Logan Elm owned a commanding 40-20 advantage on the glass, including 12 offensive, but had 20 turnovers compared to 11 for Teays Valley.
“We did a nice job of getting rebounding from several different spots on the court,” Denen said. “While our rebounding was good, we need to value the ball more on offense and cut down out turnovers.”
Hatter had a double-double of 25 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Braves, Megan Diehl accounted for nine points, seven rebounds and four steals, and Fox added eight rebounds and four points.
Bush paced the Vikings with 10 points and five rebounds and Ashley Deweese chipped in seven points.
Teays Valley (0-2, 0-1) continues league play on Friday when it hosts Liberty Union and Logan Elm (3-0, 1-0) resumes league play a night later when it travels to Bloom-Carroll.