Willie Nelson’s famous song titled, On the road again, has never been more appropriate.
Logan Elm is indeed on the road again for the second time in five days on Friday when it makes the 67-mile trip to McConnelsville to take on Morgan (0-7) in a non-league game.
It’ll mark the final road game of the season for the Braves, who will then close their slate with home games against Bloom-Carroll and Amanda-Clearcreek.
Logan Elm (2-5) snapped a five-game losing skid on Monday with a 27-7 win over Fairfield Union. The Braves led 14-0 at the break and scored the first 21 points of the game.
“It was a complete game. That’s probably what’s most impressive,” LE coach Terry Holbert said following the game. “We had a couple of key guys down and had a couple of keys guys go down early, so we had to have some young guys step up and play and they did. It was both sides of the ball — a great effort all around.”
Conner Robinson completed 12 of 17 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns, with Donte Dryden catching four of those passes for 104 yards and a score. Matthew Dyer rushed for 116 yards on just four totes and scored a touchdown.
The Braves held the Falcons to 205 yards of total offense, 122 of which came via the air.
Morgan, a member of the Muskingum Valley League, is coming off a 42-7 loss to John Glenn last week.
Lucas Waters accounted for the lone score for the Raiders with a five-yard touchdown run. Quarterback Gabe Altier was 7 of 24 for 100 yards and three interceptions.
On the season, Altier has completed 55 of 115 passes for 893 yards and eight touchdowns.
Holbert discussed the short turnaround for the Braves.
“Our focus right now has to be on getting our guys healthy,” he said. “We’ve got a plan in place so we’re going to work on getting our guys healthy and have a great week of practice.”
The Braves are averaging 22.4 points per game and allowing 31 points, while the Raiders are scoring 15.7 points but yielding 45.5 points per contest.