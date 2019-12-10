Logan Elm drained 12 of its 14 free throws in the fourth quarter on Tuesday to hold off host Bexley for a 53-51 non-league win.
“It was an extremely hard fought game by both teams and both teams had some runs. We led throughout the game, but Bexley was able to stay close enough to trail by a few possessions,” Logan Elm coach Doug Stiverson sad. “I was proud of the way our guys executed down the stretch and kept their composure.
“Obviously, making our free throws was critical in the last four minutes. Isaac Ward (seven free throws) and Gabe Chalfin (five free throws) were really clutch.”
Bexley actually made six more field goals than the Braves, but Logan Elm was able to overcome that disparity with one of its own at the charity stripe.
The Braves sank 19 of 23 (82.6 percent) attempts, while the Lions were just 5 of 9 (55.6 percent).
Jeremy Wietelmann, Ward and Chalfin each scored five points in the opening stanza to stake the Braves to a 15-10 lead. Wietelmann scored seven more points in the second quarter and sent the Braves into halftime holding a 25-21 advantage.
“Jeremy probably had his best game of the year and really had a nice second quarter,” Stiverson said. “He was able to do a little bit of everything, from scoring off the dribble, to hitting a pull-up jumper and knocking down some threes.”
Chalfin scored seven points in the third quarter to help the Braves extend their lead to 38-31.
Chalfin led all scorers with 20 points, while Wietelmann and Ward each added 15.
Damien Davis scored 12 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter and Cade Phillips followed with 17 for the Lions (1-3).
The Braves (3-1) host Bloom-Carroll on Friday to open Mid-State League Buckeye Division play.
Girls Basketball
Circleville 60,
Bloom-Carroll 37
Circleville held Bloom-Carroll scoreless in the first quarter on Tuesday on its way to a 60-37 MSL-Buckeye win.
While the Bulldogs were having trouble getting started, the Tigers had no problem with five different players contributing to a 19-point period. Tori Bircher led the way by draining a trio of three-pointers and Meghan Davis added a pair of baskets.
Kenzie McConnell posted a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds, in addition to four blocks and four assists for the Tigers. Jaylah Captain followed with 13 points and Brie Kendrick chipped in 11 points and four assists.
Makenzee Mason had 13 points and Nikki Bradbury added nine to lead the Bulldogs (1-3, 1-3).
The Tigers (6-0, 4-0) continue league play on Saturday when they host Liberty Union.
Amanda-Clearcreek 60,
Teays Valley 48
Amanda-Clearcreek got off to a quick start and didn’t look back on Tuesday in a 60-48 MSL-Buckeye win over visiting Teays Valley.
Stephanie Bowers nailed a pair of three-pointers and Kate Connell chipped in four points to give the Aces a 14-6 lead following a quarter of play. Gracie Hyme dialed up a pair of triples and Connell again added four more to allow the Aces to expand their lead to 30-20 at intermission.
Connell poured in a game-high 25 points, Kilynn Guiler followed with 14 and Bowers added nine for the Aces.
Ashley Deweese had 15 points, Megan Bush contributed 14 and Jenna Horsley added 12 for the Vikings.
Both teams continue league play on Saturday, with the Aces (5-1, 3-1) traveling to Logan Elm and the Vikings (1-5, 0-4) hosting Bloom-Carroll.
Fairfield Union 45,
Logan Elm 30
Logan Elm was held to single-digits in all but the third quarter on Tuesday in a 45-30 MSL-Buckeye loss to visiting Fairfield Union.
The Braves trailed 13-3 after a quarter of play and 22-12 at intermission.
Riley Schultz and Abby Hatter each scored seven points for the Braves (5-2, 2-2).
Claire Cooperider led all scorers with 15 points and Olivia Spillers added 10 for the Falcons (5-1, 3-1).
The Braves (5-2, 2-2) host Amanda-Clearcreek on Saturday for a league game.
Westfall 53,
Zane Trace 38
Gabby Patete had 20 points and Marcy Dudgeon added 18 on Tuesday to send Westfall to a 53-38 Scioto Valley Conference win over host Zane Trace.
The Mustangs (2-3, 1-1) host Unioto on Thursday for a conference game.