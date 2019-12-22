Logan Elm High School held its annual Athletic Hall of Fame induction on Saturday night prior to the boys varsity basketball game against Fairfield Union.
Dave Cooper
Class of 1983
Dave Cooper was one of Logan Elm’s outstanding Athletes earning 7 Varsity Letters in Football, Basketball, and Baseball.
Baseball
3 Varsity Letters
1982 – Led the area in stolen bases (20)
1982 – 1st Team All-Mid State League
Basketball
2 Varsity Letters
1982 – Team Most Improved Player
1983 – Team Mr. Hustle Award
1983 – 2nd Team All-Mid State League
Football
2 Varsity Letters
1982 – Member of Logan Elm’s First Mid State League Championship Team
1982 – Teams Outstanding Defensive Back
1982 – School Record Touchdown Receptions (8) in a Season (Currently 4th)
1982 – School Record Career Touchdown Receptions (11) (Currently 4th)
1982 – School Record Longest Touchdown Reception
1982 – 1st Team All-Mid State League
1982 – All-District
1982 – Special Mention All-Ohio
In an era where Logan Elm Football was “three yards and a cloud of dust,” Dave was still able to come down with 31 receptions in two seasons. But what is most amazing is that 11 of those receptions were for touchdowns. One out of every three receptions was for a touchdown. To take it a little further, 5 of the 31 receptions were for PAT’s. Every other time Dave caught a pass, it was either for a touchdown or a PAT.
Dave is married to his wife Amy. He has four children: Cory (Haley), Cole, Cal (Maddie), and Cara. He also has three grandchildren: Tate, Quinn, and Jax. Dave works at the Kirk Williams Sheet Metal Workers. Dave has been an OHSAA Baseball and Football Official for over ten years. In his free time, Dave enjoys watching his daughter play sports and spending time with his family.
Paige Penrod
Class of 2010
Paige is unquestionably the most accomplished volleyball player in Logan Elm history.
2006
Mid State League Honorable Mention
2008
Member of Southeast District Championship Team
Member of Regional Runner-up Team
1st Team All-Mid State League
District 17 Player of the Year
Honorable Mention All-Ohio
OHSAA State Record Kills in a Season – 636 (Currently 2nd All-Time)
2009
Member of Mid State League Championship Team
Member of Southeast District Championship Team
Member of Regional Championship/State Final Four Team
1st Team All-Mid State League
Mid State League Player of the Year
District 17 Player of the Year
1st Team All-Ohio
Honorable Mention Under Armour All-American
OHSAA State Record Kills in a Match – 45 (Currently 3rd All Time)
Ranked 11th All-Time in the State of Ohio with 1578 Career Kills
Ranked 9th All-Time in the State of Ohio with 303 Career Serving Aces
After graduation, Paige continued her education and volleyball career at NCAA Division I Bowling Green State University. For four years, Paige was a leader of her team in Kills, Serving Aces, and Digs.
2010
As a Freshman, started all 32 matches and played in all 111 sets
Named Mid American Conference – East Division Defensive Player of the Week
Team leader with 405 Kills
2nd on the team with 23 Serving Aces and 284 digs
2011
Pre-Season All-Mid American Conference – East Division
Mid American Conference – East Division Offensive Player of the Week
Team Leader with 35 Serving Aces
2nd on the team with 335 Kills and 238 Digs
2012
1st Team All-Mid American Conference
Mid American Conference Tournament Most Valuable Player
Leader of 2012 Mid American Conference Tournament Championship Team
Mid American Conference – East Division Offensive Player of the Week
Mid American Conference Scholar Athlete of the Week
2013
Pre-Season All-Mid American Conference – East Division
Academic All-Mid American Conference
Led the team with 343 kills
Finished her career ranked 1st All-Time at Bowling Green with 4481 Attack Attempts and is 2nd All-Time with 1574 Kills
In addition, in 2013, Paige was honored as Bowling Green State University’s Female Athlete of the Year.
After graduation from BGSU, Paige played professionally in Germany for the Nawaro Straubing Volleyball Club. Paige is currently a 5th Grade Math Teacher at Hamilton Township Intermediate School in Columbus and is a volleyball coach at Hamilton Township High School.
Taylor Saxton
Class of 2013
Taylor Saxton was one of Logan Elm’s outstanding multiple sport athletes earning 12 Varsity Letters in Golf, Basketball, and Softball.
Golf
4 Varsity Letters
Mid State League Team Champions – 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012
1st Team Mid State League – 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012
Mid State League Player of the Year – 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012
First Team All-Southeast District – 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012
Southeast District Player of the Year – 2011
Sectional Team Champions – 2009, 2010, 2011
Southeast District Team Champions – 2009, 2010, 2011
State Championship Appearance – 2009, 2010, 2011
Pickaway County Outstanding Senior Golfer – 2012
2nd Team All-Ohio – 2011, 2012
Academic All-Ohio – 2012
School Record – 9 Hole Score – 36
School Record – 18 Hole Score – 73
Basketball
4 Varsity Letters
Honorable Mention All-Mid State League – 2010
2nd Team All-Mid State League – 2011
1st Team All-Mid State League 2012, 2013
1st Team District 14 – 2012, 2013
1st Team All-Southeast District – 2012, 2013
Honorable Mention All-Ohio – 2013
School Record – Most Three-Pointers Made (6) in One Game (Currently 2nd All Time)
Softball
4 Varsity Letters
Honorable Mention All-Mid State League – 2010
1st Team All-Mid State League – 2011, 2012, 2013
First Team All-Southeast District – 2011, 2012
Honorable Mention All-Ohio – 2011, 2012
2nd Team Columbus Dispatch All-Metro Team – 2012
After Graduation from Logan Elm, Taylor continued her education and softball career at NCAA Division I Ohio University where she continued to set records and be a leader on and off the field.
4 Varsity Letters
3-Time Team Captain – Only 3-Time Captain in Ohio University Softball History
2nd Team All-Mid American Conference – 2016, 2018
Played in 223 Career Games – 2nd in Ohio University History
Mid American Conference Tournament Champions – 2014, 2018
Mid American Conference Regular Season Champions – 2018
NCAA Division I Tournament Appearances – 2014, 2018
School Record – Singles in a Season (63)
83 Career Stolen Bases – 2nd All-Time
170 Career Hits – 9th All-Time
161 Career Singles – 4th All-Time
Academic All-MAC – 2016, 2017, 2018
NFCA Academic All-American – 2017
Taylor graduated Magna Cum Laude from Ohio University in 2018. She currently resides in Ft. Worth, Texas and is employed by Legends at AT&T Stadium for the Dallas Cowboys. Taylor is the daughter of Jon and Angie Saxton and sister of Stephen Saxton (LE Class of 2016).
Ron Stephens
Award of Merit
Ron Stephens has volunteered his time to assist several programs at Logan Elm High School. In the early 90’s, Ron towed the marching band trailer to and from football games and competitions. He also volunteered his efforts to install shelving in the trailer to help organize and accommodate the different instruments. Ron also refurbished the Band’s Pumpkin Show Booth; and from 1990 to 1992, he transported the booth to and from the Pumpkin Show, and organized and managed the operations of the booth.
From 1991-1994, Ron assisted the basketball programs by running the game clocks, keeping score, and assistant coaching. Also, in the early 90’s, Ron was integral in refurbishing our previous stadium press box and installing the sound system in the stadium.
Ron took a short break in the late 90’s, but in 2000, he began volunteering as the equipment manager for our football team. From 2000-2018, Ron has repaired equipment at practices and games, maintained the equipment room and managed our stock of extra parts, and towed the football trailer to and from each away game. Over the last 30 years, Ron has volunteered and performed many tasks in several areas that benefited extra curricular programs at Logan Elm. He was active in PTO, repaired countless pieces of athletic equipment, ran the scoreboard for numerous games, and assisted in running our wrestling invitational.
Ron stated that he has enjoyed being involved with all the young women and men over the past 30 or so years more than words can express. The years have been very rewarding to him, and he hopes he has made an impact on the students he has met and assisted. Ron is now retired after working 30 years at the Water Treatment Plant and is now spending time at home working in his shop. He looks forward to continuing his involvement with Logan Elm’s students and coaches.