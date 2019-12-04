Editor’s Note: Information on Circleville was not available at press time.
Logan Elm
Coach: Jake Daniels
2019 finish: Mid-State League Buckeye Division champions
The Braves are coming off their first league championship in program history and are looking to build off that success with the return to eight district qualifiers, including Logan Laux (106/113), Cole Renier (106/113), Blake Holzschuh (120/126), Dylan Hartranft (132/138), Luke Linton (170/182), Andrew Burns (170/182), Christian Algoe (195/220) and Collin Roar (285).
Daniels will also look to tap into the Braves’ depth, which includes Trey Haupt (138/145), Riley Allen (145/152), Eric Matzenbach (152/160) and Hayden Baer (182/195), in addition to newcomers Brady Allen (120/126), Tim Miller (126/132), Gatin Gibson (132/138), Chris Yoak (145/152), Andrew Walters (145/152) and Paden Brown (220/285).
“Returning eight district qualifiers is definitely a strength for our team,” Daniels said. “It’s nice to have that experience and we’re look to build off that.
“As we head into the season, we need to continue to push each other in the room on a daily basis. Drill, live, and condition like we want to wrestle on the mat.”
Teays Valley
Coach: Todd Nace
2019 finish: Second in MSL-Buckeye
State qualifier Zander Graham (120) enters his sophomore year and leads returnees for the Vikings that will also include junior district qualifier Liam Wilson (195).
Also back to the fold are senior Nate Hammond (126), juniors Tanner Sells (132), Carson Weiss (138), Jeremiah Thompson (160/170), Sam Speakman and sophomore Kadin Walls (113).
A 38-athlete wrestling room will also include promising newcomers in freshmen Gunner Havens (106) and Joey Thurston (220), in addition to sophomore Vincent Geiser.
“The strength of our team is our numbers and the amount of mat time the kids have,” Nace said. “Most of the kids on the team have wrestled in our youth and middle school programs. Some have wrestled in big tournaments. I also think our schedule will benefit us at the end of the year.”
As always, finding the right weight for each grappler will be important as the Vikings navigate their way through the season.
“One of the biggest issues is to make sure all of the kids get in the right weight class and get in the line-up,” Nace said.
Amanda-Clearcreek
Coach: Robert McLaughlin
2019 finish: Fourth in MSL-Buckeye
District qualifier Seth Hoffman (285) helps anchor a lineup for the Aces that will also include returnees Forrest Doersam (120), Jay Sahr (126), Bobby Pieratt (132), Luke Herron (138), Logan Rigsby (152), Tim Smith (160), Tyler Conrad (170), Kaleb Steinmetz (182) and Quintin Lott (195).
Freshman Nolan Brumfield is a promising newcomer to the fold and will help improve the Aces’ depth in the middle weights, according to McLaughlin.
“We look good all around, we may not win every match, but teams must be prepared to go hard in every match,” McLaughlin said. “We have a new strength and conditioning style, so we hope to be healthy throughout the season.”
Westfall
Coach: William Breyer
2019 finish: Scioto Valley Conference champions
The Mustangs will look to continue their domination of the conference with returning senior state qualifier Chanston Moll (126) helping to lead the way, in addition to district qualifiers in junior Marcus Whaley (132), senior Luke List (160), junior Josey Kelly (182) and junior Rex Brown (138).
Senior Jadan Hall (152), juniors Nathan Allen (195), Wyatt Cooper (160), Rex Brown (138) and Trent Paige (145), and sophomore Christian Furniss (106) also return to the room and will be augmented by promising grapplers in freshmen Samuel Arledge (220), Caleb Cline (113), Christopher Hossfeld (138), Caden Foreman (152), and sophomore Trey Keeton (170)
“We have a lot of returning starters who have been wrestling for a long time. They are great leaders in the room,” Breyer said. “We will focus on the wrestling basics and gaining strength and speed throughout the year.”
The Mustangs move from Division II down to Division III this season in individual wrestling.