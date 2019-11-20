John Denen is the first to admit that he’s traditionally favored using a smaller rotation of players.
But the first-year Logan Elm coach is throwing tradition out the window this season.
“I normally don’t play a lot of girls, but this isn’t going to be a normal year for me,” said Denen, a long-time coach with stops at schools such as Circleville and Washington Court House. “For example, we have four kids who are capable of scoring double figures every night and six-to-seven overall who can do that on a given evening.
“We have good depth and I want to use it. My philosophy this season is we have seven girls who can score and I want you to have to defend all seven. We also have some girls who play good defense and bring an energy that way and I want teams to have to contend with those kids, as well.”
The Braves (10-13, 4-10 in 2019) are led by two four-year varsity players in seniors Abby Hatter (15.4 points, 4.3 rebounds) and Megan Diehl (6.3 points, 6.5 rebounds).
“Both Abby and Megan are going on to play college basketball, so that speaks highly of them,” Denen said. “Abby is going to lead us on the floor and she’s one of the best shooters that I’ve ever scored. She has a beautiful jumper and three-point shot and she can get it to the basket. I’ve also been pleased with her defensively and she can guard anyone from a one to a four.
“Megan is going to handle the ball some, rebound, play hard on defense and we also want her to look to score more this season.”
Abby Hardin and Brianne Sowers round out the senior class.
“Abby is one of our top six players and we want her to look to score more this season from the perimeter and let the game come to her,” Denen said. “Brianne has accepted her role and is a floor captain who will provide some depth in the post at 5-foot-10.”
Junior Riley Schultz (8.2 points) and had a breakout season last year for the Braves and 6-4 junior Brynn Griffith (7.6 points, 4.8 rebounds) leads a tall post department.
“Brynn worked hard in the offseason, is moving on the floor better and she also has a great pair of hands,” Denen said. “She obviously presents matchup problems with her height, but we have to adapt to the way we play with her, as well.
“Riley is a great defensive player and perimeter guard who stepped up last season and was our second leading scorer. She’s also going to handle the ball a little more this season.”
Denen will also look to mix in juniors Ashton Fox, Karlee Thomas, Sydney Spires and Sydney Fultz.
“Karlee was the biggest surprise we had last season and she really compliments our other kids well, especially with being a 38 percent shooter from three,” he said. “Ashton is another tall kid at 6-1 who is going to spell Brynn and also give us the option to go tall on the court by playing Brynn, Abby Hatter, Megan Diehl and her at the same time.
“Sydney Spires is an energetic player who is going to come off the bench and be a stopper. Sydney Fultz is yet another post player at around 5-10 and she gives us more depth there, as well.”
Denen has talked to the team about playing his starting lineup to matchups.
“We aren’t going to have a set starting lineup,” he said. “We have a lot of depth and I intend to use it to give us the best lineup to face a team we are playing on a given night.”
The Braves open the season on Friday when they travel to Westfall.