LANCASTER — The Logan Elm Braves took on the Fairfield Union Falcons in another Mid-State League match-up on Friday night. In what was a very physical game toward its conclusion, the Falcons handed the Braves their first league loss this season.
Starting at the top of the game clock, both the Mid-State opponents stuck on each other like mud on Velcro with Logan Elm scoring 10 points to Fairfield Union’s 11 points. Throughout the whole game, both teams seemingly took body punches at each other’s defenses in an attempt to see who would cave in first.
Moving into the second quarter, the Braves continued to stay strong on defense as well as offense. However, the Falcons stayed one step ahead of each blow the Braves gave. The score at the end of the half was 30-25, Falcons lead.
At the end of the first half, Logan Elm’s No. 10 Jason Sailor had the most points scored for the team with a trio of 3-point shots followed by No. 4 Isaac Ward scored five for the squad.
Leading into the second half of play, the home team stayed tight on defense only allowing the Braves to score a total of nine points — the Falcons would go on to score 12 in the third quarter. However, the Braves did not back down from the physical challenge presented to them.
Now in the fourth quarter, the referees seemingly let the young lads play ball. Both teams played aggressive defense, especially toward the end of regulation.
With just under 10 seconds left in the fourth and the score being 52-52, the officials called a foul on a Logan Elm player. Fairfield Union’s No. 3 Ryan Magill took to the free-throw line as visiting fans attempted to disturb his follow-throw.
Magill would make his two free throw attempts increasing the Falcon lead to 54-52. With five second remaining on the clock, Logan Elm’s Ward scrambled to the opposing arc to attempt what could have been a game saving endeavor.
However, Ward’s shot came up short and the Falcons would be the victor this time around.
The Braves take on Fayette Christian for in an away game at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday.
Logan Elm 52, Fairfield Union 54
Logan Elm 10 15 9 18 — 52
LOGAN ELM
Jeremy Wietelmann 3 0-0 7, Isaac Ward 5 5-6 16, Braylen Baker 1 0-0 2, Jason Sailor 3 0-0 9, Trace Smith 0 2-2 4, Gabe Chalfin 4 3-7 13 TOTAL 16 10-15 52; 3-pt field goals: 7