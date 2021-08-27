LANCASTER — The Logan Elm Braves’ varsity soccer team fell to the Fairfield Union Falcons this past Wednesday in a Mid-State League affair with the final score 1-4.
“Tough loss to a drastically improved Fairfield Union team who has grown into a [group] we can expect a challenge for the league,” head coach Aaron Elswick told The Circleville Herald.
The only goal for the Braves came from Clay Reed. In terms of saves, the keeper had a busy day recording 18 saves including one penalty shot with four goals reaching the net.
NEXT
The Braves are slated to face the Teays Valley Vikings at home starting at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1.