Logan Elm remained unbeaten on the young season with a 4-1 Mid-State League Buckeye Division win on Thursday over visiting Bloom-Carroll.

The LE first doubles team of Mattie Smith and Hope Miller outlasted Jenna Azbell and Emma Hutchinson 5-7, 6-4 and 6-2. The LE second doubles squad of Jerica Platz and Brooke Anderson prevailed 6-3 and 7-5 against Megan Hite and Anna Cline.

Logan Elm’s Ella Bennington defeated Jhayma Ehrenborg on straight sets of 6-4 and 6-4 at second singles and LE teammate Kara Lutz turned in a 6-2 and 6-4 win at third singles against Mary Stadler.

Bloom-Carroll’s Alex Bedsole prevailed 6-1 and 6-0 against Keller Clouse at first singles.

The Braves (4-0, 1-0) continue league play on Tuesday at Hamilton Township.

