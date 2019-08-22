Logan Elm remained unbeaten on the young season with a 4-1 Mid-State League Buckeye Division win on Thursday over visiting Bloom-Carroll.
The LE first doubles team of Mattie Smith and Hope Miller outlasted Jenna Azbell and Emma Hutchinson 5-7, 6-4 and 6-2. The LE second doubles squad of Jerica Platz and Brooke Anderson prevailed 6-3 and 7-5 against Megan Hite and Anna Cline.
Logan Elm’s Ella Bennington defeated Jhayma Ehrenborg on straight sets of 6-4 and 6-4 at second singles and LE teammate Kara Lutz turned in a 6-2 and 6-4 win at third singles against Mary Stadler.
Bloom-Carroll’s Alex Bedsole prevailed 6-1 and 6-0 against Keller Clouse at first singles.
The Braves (4-0, 1-0) continue league play on Tuesday at Hamilton Township.