A Pickaway County rivalry will be contested on Saturday night when Logan Elm travels to Westfall, but game night will also take on a heightened level of importance with this year's tilt being the annual Tackling Cancer game.
Tackling Cancer, put on by Ohio Health Berger Hospital, helps raise funds to support cancer patients and also fight the terrible disease.
"When our kids take the field, they're always playing for their teammates, their school and their community, but this takes on a much bigger perspective this week. We're playing for family members or friends who are fighting or have fought cancer and also to raise funds to help people who are battling that dreaded disease," Logan Elm coach Terry Holbert said. "It's an honor for our kids to play in a game like this and, while we love to play football, it puts it into perspective that this is just a game and there are a lot more important things going on in the world."
Like many Americans, the family of Westfall coach Brad Smith has also been impacted by cancer.
"My sister-in-law passed away back in May, so it's definitely one of those horrible diseases that either directly or indirectly affects basically every family. This game has always had a special meaning for me but now has an added significance," he said. "Our kids have not participated in Tackling Cancer before, so they are going to get a good perspective on life this week.
"One of the events I enjoy is when the two teams get together for dinner on Friday night before the game and hear from a cancer survivor. This event means a lot, not only for our community, but also the Logan Elm community to be part of."
The Braves (1-0) are coming off a dominating 45-14 win over Zane Trace to open the season, snapping a two-game skid against the Pioneers.
Logan Elm was crisp on both sides of the football, generating 492 yards of total offense while yielding Zane Trace only 106.
"We had a great opening night and that has carried over to Saturday when our kids came in and early this week with our kids having great energy," Holbert said. "It's always important to get off to a good start to the season and our kids took that first step last week against Zane Trace.
"We also want to continue taking more steps and that continues Saturday night at Westfall, and our kids realize that. I have nothing but positive things to say about our kids' work ethic and the atmosphere and culture we have on our team right now."
While there were many positives in the win over Zane Trace, Holbert has identified one area where he wants to see improvement on, following the Braves' being assessed 146 yards worth of penalties.
"A few of those penalties were because our kids were being aggressive and playing hard, and we can live with those penalties," he said. "The other penalties though we need to clean up by becoming more fundamental and disciplined."
Westfall senior Hayden Lemaster started in place of injured junior quarterback Marcus Whaley last week in a 32-0 loss to Madison-Plains. Holbert and the Braves are preparing for both quarterbacks.
"(Whaley) is a very athletic kid who is elusive and he's probably at his best when the play breaks down. (Lemaster) progressed as he had more snaps last week and made some nice plays for them," Holbert said. "We need to be disciplined with our front and contain (Whaley). If he does escape, then we need our secondary to be very disciplined in the scramble drill and the rest of our kids to get to the football and be sound tacklers."
The Braves are also preparing for different fronts the Mustangs may show them, an area of concern from last season's 20-14 loss.
"Westfall's been playing a 4-3 base defense but, like we saw last year, they can throw a completely different front at you from Week 1 to Week 2," Holbert said. "That threw us a major curveball last year, put us on our heels and it took us some time to adjust to.
"We're really prepping our kids hard this week on being ready for different fronts, so we are better prepared."
The Mustangs (0-1) are working on a variety of fundamentals after their loss to the Golden Eagles.
"It starts with ball security, because we lost a few fumbles and those are momentum changing plays," Smith said. "Our ball security had been pretty good in the preseason, but we've put a focus on that in practice so far this week.
"We can also get better with little things like our first set, blocking and tackling some. There were things we need to get better at from last week, but also part of it was Madison-Plains had a great game plan on both sides of the football, and hats off to them."
Smith complimented the play of Lemaster, who had four days worth of work in practice before lining up under center for Week 1.
"That's really difficult, but Hayden's a good athlete and he took on the challenge," he said. "We made some mistakes as a team, but Hayden was getting more comfortable playing quarterback in the second half and made some nice passes."