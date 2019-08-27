The Logan Elm girls soccer team made visiting Alexander sweat out the final minutes of a non-league match on Monday before the Spartans left Pickaway County with a 4-3 win.
The Spartans (1-1) built a 3-0 first-half lead, only to see most of it wash away in the rain. Twice, the advantage was whittled down to a single goal, but it never evaporated completely, and the visitors escaped with a 4-3 win.
Senior Taylor Meadows scored twice for Alexander, but it was freshman Leah Esselburn’s first varsity goal — coming with 12:12 remaining — that held up as the game-winner. After Camryn Courtney had out-fought Logan Elm’s Sydney Spires for a loose ball and had flicked a pass into the middle, Meadows weaved through a maze of defenders and launched a shot.
The Braves’ keeper, Olivia Adams, managed to punch it away, but the ball landed at the feet of the Spartans’ Alexis Queen. Adams stymied Queen’s rebound, too, but she had to slide low to do it, and thus was helpless when the ball skidded horizontally along the goal line directly to Esselburn for the tap-in.
It was a common theme. Earlier, Alexander’s front line stormed the net on Daryn Hoffer’s corner kick. Queen, again, seemed to have the best bead, but she mistimed her header attempt. Her bull rush, though, consumed Adams’ attention, and when the rest of the Logan Elm (1-2-1) defense joined her in collapsing on Queen, the ball fell to Marlee Grinstead, alone on the opposite side.
Adams, in particular, found herself consistently in the crosshairs. Despite surrendering four goals, the sophomore made only one mistake, underestimating Meadows’ speed and trying to collect a long dribble 25 yards out. Meadows reached it first, sidestepped Adams, and gave the Spartans a 1-0 lead 15 minutes in.
Meadows struck again nine minutes later on a short corner from Jenelle Fauber. Finding her path cut off by Spires, Meadows stutter-stepped, fake a spin to her right, switched to her left foot and put a dart past Adams’ outstretched glove and into the far corner, top-shelf.
Still, a three-goal advantage seemed safe, until the Braves’ Brooklyn Bryant scored a pair five minutes apart early in the second half. On the first, she split the middle of Alexander’s defense and chased down a long pass from Lexi Parsons. The second was similar, with Bryant timing her release perfectly on Abby Hardin’s free kick and reaching the prize before the stunned Spartans could react.
Even after Esselburn restored a two-goal advantage, it took junior Riley Schultz less than a minute to cut it in half again.
Spires had two solid chances in the final ten minutes. Alexander net-minder Emma Pennington got a hand on one, and Schultz’s ensuing corner kick sailed over the net. Then, with less than a minute remaining, Bryant led with a perfect cross off a throw-in, but Spires’ header went high by inches, and the Spartans had survived.
The Braves return to the pitch on Thursday when they open Mid-State League Buckeye Division play against visiting Amanda-Clearcreek.