Logan Elm returns to the friendly confines for its final two games of the season, beginning on Friday when it clashes with Bloom-Carroll in a Mid-State League Buckeye Division game.
It’ll be tough sledding for the Braves (2-6, 1-3), but they can potentially throw a wrench in the league and playoff races against the two of the three teams still mathematically alive.
Bloom-Carroll (6-2, 3-1) — along with Week 10 opponent Amanda-Clearcreek (7-1, 4-0) — are two of those league teams chasing both league and playoff aspirations.
The Bulldogs are coming off a dominating 49-7 win last week against Fairfield Union, where they led 42-0 at the break.
Bloom-Carroll held Fairfield Union to 122 yards of offense, 98 of which came on the ground via 29 carries.
Senior quarterback Otto Kuhns has completed 103 of 161 passes for 1,247 yards and 10 touchdowns, while adding 364 yards rushing and four scores.
Hobey Scarberry (70 touches for 399 yards and six touchdowns) helps to lead the running game. The Bulldogs are versatile on the outside with Evan Willet (30 receptions for 413 yards and four scores), Eli Coppess (18 grabs for 250 yards and two touchdowns), Josh Evans, Trace Wisecarver and other options.
Logan Elm is coming off a 20-0 shutout loss to Morgan where it generated just 111 yards of total offense and also turned the ball over three times.
Quarterback Conner Robinson was 9 of 22 for 45 yards and tailback Matthew Dyer had 40 yards rushing on 15 totes.
The Braves are averaging 19.6 points per game and allowing 29.6 points, while the Bulldogs are scoring 31.8 points and yielding 13.8 points per contest.
Bloom-Carroll won last year’s tilt 42-7 and have prevailed in the last three meetings in the series.