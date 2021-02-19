CIRCLEVILLE — With a snowy tundra in Pickaway County, basketball was on tap Thursday night with the Braves taking on the Fairfield Union Falcons for the Mid-State League title. The Falcons started out hot but quickly struggled with the Braves as they went on to win 49-43.
In the first quarter of play, the Falcons started out quickly on offense collecting a total of 10 points by the end of the first eight minutes. For Logan Elm, the offense was just one step behind as they would just score three points less that their opponents.
However, things would quickly change in the second quarter as the visiting team gained traction after talking things over. The Braves defense clung to each of their assignments limiting the space the Falcons had to work with. By the end of the second quarter, the Falcons would only go on to score seven points compared to the Braves’ 16.
At halftime, most of the points for the visiting team came from No. 4 Isaac Ward, a senior, who collected a total of seven points. That would not be the only contribution Ward would have as he continued to take advantage of the opportunities given to him.
At halftime, the score would be 23-17; Braves leading the Falcons.
Coming into the third quarter, Ward continued to work hard on the court as he went on to collect nine points for the team.
However, the Falcons would go on to out-perform their visiting opponent scoring a total of 18 points all inside the arc. The Braves were able to keep the lead however, scoring 14 in the third quarter of play.
By the start of the fourth, the score would be 37-35; Falcons just within reach of tying the game.
The story would remain the same for the Braves as they continued to spread the ball on offense to all members on the court. While the score would remain tight for most of the game, the visiting team pulled away with the end of regulation cementing the Braves as the winners for the night.
At the end of the night, the final score would be 49-43; Braves win the Mid-State League Championship.
At the end of the night, Ward collected a total of 22 points and went two for six at the free throw line. Supporting the senior was fellow classmate No. 13 Gabe Chalfin who scored 11 points for the Braves squad.
Logan Elm 49, Fairfield Union 43
Logan Elm 7 16 14 12 — 49
Fairfield Union 10 7 18 8 — 43
LOGAN ELM
Jeremy Wietelmann 1 0-0 2, Isaac Ward 9 2-6 22, Braylen Baker 2 0-2 4, Trace Smith 2 0-0 5, Gabe Chalfin 4 2-3 11, Tanner Holbert 2 0-2 5 TOTALS: 20 4-13 49; 3-pt field goals: 3