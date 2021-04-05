CHILLICOTHE — The Logan Elm Braves took home a road win on Saturday after beating the Zane Trace Pioneers 6-1 after seven innings.
Starting out and at the top of the first inning, Zane Trace did not score. Taking advantage of the situation, the Brave recorded three runs, quickly taking the lead for themselves.
Further, at the bottom of the second inning, the Braves ended up adding to their already commanding lead now at 4-0. The Braves would go scoreless, along with the Pioneers, in the third inning.
At the top of the fourth inning, the Pioneers showed signs of life as the team picked up one run. However, the Braves did not stop their scoring with one run being picked up in the fifth and sixth innings.
Once it was all said and done, the Brave took home the win against the Pioneers with the final score 6-1. The Brave went on the score six runs on seven hits — Pioneers with one run on three hits.
The Pioneers experienced five team errors compared to Logan Elm’s three.
Winning on the mound for the Braves, sophomore No. 5 Braylen Baker would pitch the entire seven innings stretch, allowing one run on four total hits with 10 strikeouts.