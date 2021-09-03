CIRCLEVILLE — The Logan Elm Braves went toe-to-toe with the Teays Valley Vikings Wednesday evening in a highly competitive Mid-State League match which saw the home team battle back from a deficit with the final score 3-2.
Prior to the start of Wednesday’s match, the Vikings ventured to Circleville short-handed as the team’s four seniors were absent — three of which due to COVID-19 protocol after they were exposed to another student who tested positive.
The Braves claimed the lead early in the first half thanks to the leg of No. 7 Landon Long who put Logan Elm ahead 1-0 with 28 minutes remaining until halftime.
With under seven minutes remaining in the half, Teays Valley responded with a goal from No. 17 Elijah Suhayda tying the contest at 1-1 at the halfway point.
After the halftime break, Teays Valley pressed the attack eventually earning opportunity for a corner kick. Launching a high ball from the corner, Vikings’ No. 6 Davie Dale claimed the lead with a header putting the contest at 2-1, Vikings ahead.
The Braves found themselves in a similar position later in the second half. Logan Elm’s No. 4 Clay Reed committed the corner kick as No. 2 Logan Laux found a way to put the ball inside Teays Valley’s net tying the match again this time at 2-2.
Both team’s showed true grit on the pitch as the Vikings and Braves battled to see who would come on top.
With 14 minutes left in the game, Braves’ No. 19 Cole Conaway sprinted his way to the opposing goal after a pass from No. 6 Jude Braun. With one defender near, Laux connected putting the Braves ahead 3-2.
At the end of regulation, the Braves claimed the win over the Vikings with the final score 3-2.
NEXT
The Braves are slated to face the Circleville Tigers Wednesday, Sept. 8, on the road starting at 7:15 p.m.
The Vikings are scheduled to face the Logan Chieftains Saturday at home starting at 7:15 p.m.