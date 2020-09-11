CIRCLEVILLE — The Logan Elm Braves defeated the Circleville Tigers 41-22 to win the backyard brawl trophy after having lost the annual meeting last year.
The Braves would strike first in the first quarter on a two-yard run by Connor Robinson to put the Braves up 7-0 with 9:36 remaining in the first quarter. The Tigers would take a 8-7 lead on a one-yard run by Legend Clifford and the two-point conversion was successful by Isac Payne with 3:29 left in the first quarter. At the end of the first quarter the Tigers would hold a 8-7 lead over the visiting Braves.
Starting the second quarter the Braves would take a 14-8 lead on a Connor Robinson touchdown pass to Jason Sailor with 11:54 remaining in the first half. Logan Elm would strike again in the second quarter this time on a 11 yard pass from Connor Robinson to Cole Westenbarger to put Logan Elm ahead 21-8 with 7:30 left in the half.
The Braves would take over on the Circleville 30 yard line following a Circleviille turnover. Cole Westenbarger would score on a 24 yard run to make the score 28-8 Logan Elm with 3:16 left in first half. Omari Graham would return a Connor Robinson pass and take it 75 yards for a Circleville touchdown to make the score 28-16 following a successful two point conversion by Isac Payne.
The Braves would head into the half leading the Circleville Tigers 28-16. Logan Elm would receive the second half kickoff after the Circleville Tigers elected to receive the ball to start the game. The Braves would later score on a 12 yard Connor Robinson touchdown pass to Braylen Baker to make the score 35-16 Logan Elm with 9:59 left in the third quarter. At the end of the third quarter the Braves would hold a 35-16 lead over the Circleville Tigers.
Intentional grounding would be called on Logan Elm quarterback Connor Robinson who was injured on the play late in the third quarter. Garrett Summers would take over as quarterback for the Braves. Starting the fourth quarter the Tigers would take over on their own 17 yard line. Isac Payne would carry the ball for a three yard gain. Legend Clifford would then have a two yard gain. Wyatt Thatcher would then break off a huge run.
Angelo Travis would then get a Tiger first down. Parker Kimball would then have a two yard gain. Isac Payne would then give the Tigers a first down. Payne would gain seven yards on the next play. Legend Clifford would then give the Tigers another first down. Angelo Travis would then have a three yard gain. Clifford would gain two yards on the next play. Angelo Travis with a short loss.
The Braves’ Collin Roar would recover a Tiger fumble on the 24 yard line. Blayton Reid would then have a 26 yard run to the 50 yard line plus a face mask penalty by the Tigers to put the ball on the Tiger 35 yard line. Blayton Reid would then have a six yard gain to the 29. Matthew Dyer would then give the Braves a first down. Dyer would then carry the ball for six yards. Connor Robinson would then complete a pass to Baker.
The Braves would then score on a four yard run by Blayton Reid to put Logan Elm ahead 41-16 after the PAT attempt was no good with 3:31 left in the game. Another turnover by the Tigers on the ensuing kickoff would be recovered by Logan Elm. Dyer would then have a short loss. Garrett Summers with a nine yard run. Summers would then gain 14 yards on the next play. The Braves would then turn the ball over on downs giving the ball to the Tigers.
Wyatt Thatcher would then score on a 84 yard run as time expired to make the score 41-22 after the PAT attempt is no good.
“I’m incredibly proud of the effort of the team. They played tough and physical. We certainly have areas that we must improve but we’re going to enjoy this win tonight and refocus and work on getting better tomorrow.” Logan Elm Head Coach Terry Holbert said after his teams’ 41-22 win.
The Braves (1-2) 1-2 host (0-3) 0-3 Fairfield Union next Friday while the (0-3) 0-3 Circleville Tigers travel to (2-1) 2-1 Amanda Clearcreek.