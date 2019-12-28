Logan Elm placed fifth on Saturday with 314.5 points to close its two-day stay at the West Jefferson Invitational.
Eastwood won the 20-team invitational with 441 points, followed by Jonathan Alder with 414.
Logan Elm's Dylan Hartranft won the 138-pound weight class with a 3-1 decision over Eastwood's Mason Glaze in the championship match and Luke Linton took top-billing at 170 pounds with a pin over West Jefferson's Jonathan Rickenbacker in 3:37 to win the final.
Cole Renier (113) finished second, Blake Holzschuh (132) placed third, Hayden Baer (182) took fourth and Logan Laux (106) was fifth.
Circleville also participated in the invitational and placed 19th with 76.5 points.
Vikings in NE Ohio
Teays Valley finished 17th on Saturday following its two-day stay at the Medina Invitational Tournament.
Zander Graham (126) and Liam Wilson (195) both placed fourth and Gunner Havens (106) was seventh for the Vikings.