Logan Elm earned some momentum heading into its biggest match of the season with a 4-1 non-league win on Wednesday over visiting Washington Court House.
Keller Clouse claimed a 6-3 and 7-6 decision over Washington Court House’s Brooklyn Foose at first singles, Logan Elm’s Ella Bennington won on straight sets of 6-1 and 6-1 at second singles over Shawna Conger and LE teammate Kara Lutz prevailed 6-1 and 6-3 against Mei Kobayashi at third singles.
The LE second doubles team of Jerica Platz and Brooke Anderson won 6-1 and 6-4 against Joshalyn Worth and Addy Newsome.
Sydnie Hall and Payton Maddox earned the lone point for the Blue Lions with a 6-4 and 6-2 decision at first doubles over Mattie Smith and Hope Miller.
The Braves (8-0) host Teays Valley today in a battle of Mid-State League Buckeye Division unbeatens.