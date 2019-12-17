Logan Elm put away a Mid-State League Buckeye Division win in the fourth quarter on Tuesday to claim a 53-48 decision over host Hamilton Township.
The Braves outscored the Rangers 28-22 during the second half, including 13-9 in the fourth quarter.
Gabe Chalfin led all scorers with 18 points, Isaac Ward followed with seven, and Jeremy Wietelmann and Luke Baldwin dropped in seven apiece for the Braves.
Ato Forson posted 15 points, and Marquis and Sean Moore each added 12 for the Rangers (3-3, 1-2).
The Braves (4-2, 1-1) host Fairfield Union on Saturday for a league game.
Fairfield Union 52,
Amanda-Clearcreek 41
A slow start to each half hurt Amanda-Clearcreek on Tuesday in a 52-41 MSL-Buckeye loss to host Fairfield Union.
The Aces trailed 13-7 after a quarter of play, 31-21 at the break and 48-29 going into the final period of play.
Jayse Miller scored a game-high 20 points and Peyton Madison added eight for the Aces.
Chase Poston contributed 19 points and Huston Harrah added 14 for the Falcons (5-0, 3-0).
The Aces (2-4, 1-2) travel to Morgan on Friday for a non-league game.
Girls Basketball
Westfall 57,
Paint Valley 49
Westfall rallied from a two-point deficit to open the fourth quarter on Tuesday to claim a 57-49 Scioto Valley Conference with over visiting Paint Valley.
The Mustangs trailed 38-36 entering the fourth quarter, but outscored the Bearcats 21-11.
Mahaley Farmer scored a game-high 21 points, Marcy Dudgeon followed with 15 and Gabby Patete added nine for the Mustangs.
Hanna Uhrig had 15 points and Olivia Smith followed with 13 for the Bearcats (2-6, 1-3).
The Mustangs (3-4, 2-2) host Southeastern on Thursday for a conference game.
Berne Union 40,
Logan Elm 34
Berne Union rallied from a point down in the fourth quarter on Tuesday to claim a 40-34 non-league win over host Logan Elm.
The Braves trailed 10-4 following a quarter of play, but withered their deficit down to 17-16 at halftime and led 28-27 entering a fourth quarter, which the Rockets won 13-6.
Abby Hatter led the Braves with 10 points, and Karlee Thomas and Riley Schultz each added eight.
Bella Kline scored a game-high 19 points for the Rockets (8-0).
The Braves (5-4) resume league play on Friday at Circleville.