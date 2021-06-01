CHILLICOTHE — It’s now state tournament action in Ohio as several local track and field athletes make their case for qualification; some from the local area. For the Logan Elm Braves, one relay team and one thrower earned the right to compete at the state level this upcoming weekend.
For track and field athletes in Ohio, the top four place finishers get their ticket to the state tournament. Preliminary as well as some field event finals will take place on Friday, June 4, for all school divisions — Division I at Hilliard Darby High School, Division II at Pickerington High School North and Division III at Westerville North High School.
In the finals for the boys’ 4x400-meter relay race, Logan Elm’s upper classmen crew of Cole Westernbarger, Brock Evans, Jude Braun and Brady Wilson punched their tickets to the state tournament after finishing third with a time of 3:33.70; tallying six team points.
In the finals for girls’ shot put, junior Annie Karshner also earned a ticket to the tournament after taking the fourth spot — recording a high 35 feet, seven-inch throw — adding five team points for the Lady Braves.
In the boys’ 4x800-meter relay finals, Logan Elm’s tandem of Trace Smith, Ian Shaeffer, Evans and Drew Tomlinson took eighth place with a time of 8:32.43, earning one team point.
In the girls’ pole vault finals, Logan Elm sophomore Tayla Tootle took fifth place with a 10-foot, six-inch vault with fellow Lady Brave senior Ally Cotton placing seventh — both combined for six Lady Brave team points.
At the end of 17 events, the Lady Braves finished in the twenty-third spot, collecting 11 team points, out of the over 35 teams represented. The boys took the seventy-seventh spot, recording seven team points, out of the over 40 teams represented.
The Division II State Tournament for the 2021 track and field season will take place at Pickerington High School North, starting Friday, June 4, and will concluded Saturday evening. Live streaming of the tournaments can be viewed on nfhsnetwork.com/states/OH.