Logan Elm remained unbeaten on the season with a 5-0 Mid-State League Buckeye Division win on Tuesday over host Circleville.
The LE first doubles team of Mattie Smith and Hope Miller defeated Abby Michael and Gracie Riddick 6-2 and 6-4. The LE second doubles tandem of Jerica Platz and Brooke Anderson outlasted Sha Ford and Sydney McClanahan 4-6, 6-1 and 10-8.
Logan Elm’s Keller Clouse bested Kara Hinton 6-1 and 6-2 at first singles, LE teammate Ella Bennington prevailed 6-1 and 6-4 over Ella Jenkins at second singles and Kara Lutz dispatched Circleville’s Emma Shaw 6-1 and 6-3 at third singles.
The Braves (7-0, 3-0) host Washington Court House today for a non-league match.