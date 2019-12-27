A win over a quality opponent had eluded the grip of the Logan Elm boys basketball team over the first three weeks of the season.
Or at least that was until Friday night.
The Braves rallied from deficits of 12 points in the third quarter, seven in the fourth quarter and two in overtime to defeat visiting Teays Valley 83-79 in a Mid-State League Buckeye Division game.
“We’ve been in these situations before, so we know not to panic, to keep playing hard and to trust each other out there on the court,” Logan Elm junior Isaac Ward said. “We’ve been playing together for awhile and having that tight knit bond really helps in moments like what we faced tonight.”
Ward and fellow junior guard Jason Sailor led a season-best performance offensively for the Braves. Ward drained 10 of 20 (50 percent) shots he took on his way to a game-high 30 points in addition to six rebounds and three assists. Sailor was a sharp 13 of 18 (72.2 percent) from the field and followed with 29 points.
“Jason really got us going and had a great first half with 21 points. He was the reason why we were only down two points at halftime,” Logan Elm coach Doug Stiverson said. “He did a nice job getting to his spots in the paint to score and also knocked down some threes.
“We set more ball screens in the second half with Jared Harrington and Tyler Baer helping out there and that freed Isaac up to get to the basket and help carry the load in the last two quarters and overtime.”
Five different players scored on a sequence of six possessions for the Vikings midway through the third quarter, capped by an old-fashioned three-point play by Eli Burgett, to give Teays Valley a 53-41 advantage.
The Vikings (3-1, 2-1) didn’t score again over the final 3:30 of the third quarter, having their last seven possessions end with five turnovers and a pair of missed shots.
“We’re still having some growing pains, really at both ends of the floor learning how to play at this faster pace,” Teays Valley coach Brian Barnett said. “That was obviously a case where we needed to take much better care of the basketball and also realize the game situation and work for better shots.”
Six points from Ward and a basket by Gabe Chalfin allowed the Braves (5-3, 2-2) to trim their deficit to just two points going into the fourth quarter.
“We stepped it up defensively in key sequences to get some turnovers and also rebound the basketball better than we have lately,” Stiverson said. “Gabe did a nice job of getting his hands in the passing lanes and I felt Luke Baldwin also gave us a life defensively there to get us back in the game.”
Adam Benschoter and Clayton Knox drilled a pair of threes early in the fourth quarter to put the Vikings ahead by seven, but the Braves eventually tied the game at 58-58 on a layup by Sailor and took a 67-63 lead following another layup by Sailor and a pair of free throws by Chalfin.
“We played really well as a team, especially on the offensive end,” Ward said. “We had some nice screens and hustled to get on some loose basketballs and get a few extra possessions. We did a nice job of moving the basketball and creating shots, which got Jason really going early and then I got going after halftime.”
Knox nailed back-to-back triples to put the Vikings ahead by a deuce, but two free throws from Chalfin with 46.8 seconds left knotted the score at 69-69, where it stayed until the end of regulation.
The Vikings took their final lead of the night at 73-71, following a pair of free throws by Peyton Weiler, and tied the game for the last time at 76-76, after a three-pointer off the shooting hand of Benschoter.
Ward drained a 15-foot jumper from the left wing with a minute remaining to give the Braves the lead for good at 78-76.
Key rebounds by Ward and Chalfin down the stretch allowed the Braves to get to the line, where they made five of six free throws, four of those courtesy of Ward, to hand the defending league champion Vikings their first setback of the season.
Chalfin fell a rebound short of a double-double with 13 points and nine boards, to go with four steals.
After shooting just 28 percent against Fairfield Union last Saturday in a 60-38 loss, the Braves bounced back to convert 31 of 62 shots (50 percent) against the Vikings.
“This is the second time we’ve allowed 80 points or more this season in just four games. We can’t continue to do this moving forward,” Barnett said. “Logan Elm did a nice job of finding mismatches on the floor and using its quickness to exploit them.”
Benschoter paced the Vikings with 24 points and seven rebounds. Knox followed with 17 points and six rebounds, Riely Weiss accounted for 15 points, six assists and five rebounds, and Camden Primmer tossed in 11 points.
It was an inauspicous start to a five-game stretch over eight days for the Vikings, who are right back in action this afternoon at defending Ohio Capital Conference Cardinal Division champion and unbeaten Hilliard Bradley before returning home on Monday to host Groveport.
“We’ve known we have some things to work on, but losing a close game highlights it a little more and we’ll get back to work on the things we need to do better to have the type of success we want,” Barnett said.
The Braves travel to defending Division III district champion Adena on Monday to also continue non-league play.
“This was a big win to get us closer to winning the county championship and again and it also gives us some momentum moving into next week,” Ward said.