Abby Hatter dropped in a season-high 27 points on Friday to help send Logan Elm to a 56-21 Mid-State League Buckeye Division win over visiting Hamilton Township.
Hatter also scored her 1,000th career point late in the second quarter. Look for more on this accomplishment early next week in the Circleville Herald.
The Braves led 13-3 following a quarter of play and 33-8 at intermission.
Megan Diehl followed with eight points, six rebounds and four assists, and Ashton Fox also scored eight points to go with six rebounds.
The Braves (5-1, 2-1) continue league play on Tuesday when they host Fairfield Union.
Fairfield Union 36,
Amanda-Clearcreek 26
Amanda-Clearcreek was held to just 12 points in the final 24 minutes of an MSL-Buckeye game on Friday in a 36-26 setback to visiting Fairfield Union.
The Aces actually got off to a good start offensively and led 14-13 following the first quarter, thanks in part to a pair of three-pointers from Kilynn Guiler and two baskets by Emma Butterbaugh.
Amanda-Clearcreek was held to just five field goals the rest of the way, coming just two points in the third quarter on a basket by Kate Connell.
Fairfield Union took a 23-19 lead into halftime and expanded its advantage to 31-21 going into the final period of play.
Guiler finished the evening with nine points and Connell added seven for the Aces.
Evie Wolshire scored 12 points, and Braidyn Reed and Katie Burke each added six for the Falcons (3-1, 2-1).
The Aces (4-1, 2-1) continue league play on Tuesday when they host Teays Valley.
New Hope 42,
Tree of Life 36
Maren McCallister scored all six overtime points on Friday to power New Hope to a 42-36 win over Tree of Life.
McCallister finished with a game-high 18 points and Rebecca Highfield scored all 12 of her points in the first half for the Statesmen.