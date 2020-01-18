Logan Elm dominated the final three quarters of a Mid-State League Buckeye Division game on Saturday to defeat host Hamilton Township 58-24.
The Braves carried an 11-8 lead into the second quarter and extended their advantage to 25-10 at halftime and 44-18 entering the final period of play.
Abby Hatter paced the Braves with 18 points, Riley Schultz had 11 points, Ashton Fox scored 10 points and pulled down seven rebounds and Brynn Griffith contributed nine points and eight rebounds. Megan Diehl dished out eight assists to go with her eight rebounds.
The Braves (9-7, 4-6) continue league play on Friday at Fairfield Union.
Fairfield Union 41,
Amanda-Clearcreek 30
Fairfield Union took charge of a MSL-Buckeye game in the third quarter on Saturday to defeat visiting Amanda-Clearcreek 41-30.
The Aces entered the second half leading 15-13, but the Falcons went on a 19-11 run during the third quarter to take a 32-26 lead.
Kate Connell poured in a game-high 16 points, Kilynn Guiler had seven and Anna Johnson added five for the Aces.
Claire Cooperider had 13 points and Katie Burke added nine for the Falcons (12-3, 8-2).
The Aces (11-5, 6-4) host Berne Union on Wednesday for a non-league game.
Adena 54,
New Hope 36
Adena grabbed an early lead and didn't look back on Saturday in a 54-36 non-conference win over host New Hope.
The Statesmen trailed 19-12 after a quarter of play, 23-18 at halftime and 40-24 going into the final period of play.
Maren McAllister accounted for 14 points, and Jenna Tripp and Eden Leist each chipped in six for the Statesmen.
Hannah Stark poured in a game-high 29 points for the Warriors.
Boys Basketball
Southeastern 61,
Westfall 42
Southeastern used a 24-point outburst in the third quarter on Saturday to take the lead for good in a 61-42 Scioto Valley Conference win over visiting Westfall.
The two teams entered the second half tied at 24-24, but the Panthers outscored their guests by 17 points in the third quarter.
Luke Blackburn accounted for 14 points, and Casey Cline and Connor Spohn added eight apiece for the Mustangs (6-9, 2-7).
Derek Wheeler tallied a game-high 18 points and Aaron Gillum added 12 for the Panthers (4-11, 3-6).
The Mustangs continue conference play on Friday at Adena.
Jackson 74,
Circleville 34
Jackson opened up a 21-point lead by the end of the first quarter and didn't look back on Saturday in a 74-34 non-league win over host Circleville.
Evan Justice had 10 points, Riley Gibson tallied seven, and Ethan Moore and Trevor Coleman added six apiece for the Tigers.
Caleb Wallis had 19 of his game-high 21 points in the first half for the Ironmen (12-2).
The Tigers (2-12) host Hamilton Township on Tuesday for a league game.