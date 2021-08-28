WILLIAMSPORT — Logan Elm shut out the Westfall Mustangs in Williamsport despite heavy weather conditions throughout the affair. The Braves’ offensive ground game was instrumental in notching a final 51-0 score.
Westfall took two blows on the defensive side of the ball during the first quarter. The Braves marched down field with under seven minutes left in the first quarter; No. 88 Jude Braun’s PAT added an additional point putting the game at 7-0.
Kicking back to the Mustangs, the home team tried to move on the ground only to have a fumble just a few plays into the drive; Braves start with the ball on Westfall’s 27-yard line. Logan Elm’s No. 3 Blayton Reid took matters into his own hands breaking a trio of Mustang tacklers as a fellow teammate pushed him into the end zone: score at 14-0 after a successful PAT.
Just as it seemed the game was getting started, an already bustling crowd would soon be halted. With just 1:17 left in the first quarter, officials called for a delay of competition due to lightning strikes in the nearby area.
The contest resumed in the first quarter with time winding down as the Braves lead the Mustangs 14-0 headed into the second quarter.
The Braves were methodical in their ground attack with Reid seeing many of touches. Around the nine-minute mark in the second, the Braves added to their lead with a touchdown and a PAT.
The Mustangs received the ball but could not put a solid drive together, eventually punting it to the Braves who opted to put a returner on the field due to a sudden increase in wind speed.
After taking the ball from mid-field, the Braves once again found the end zone putting their lead at 28-0.
As the winds in Williamsport continued to increase, the blusterous weather would turn dark as a lightning strike gasped spectators. The officials called a weather delay once again as rain started to pour onto the sports complex at Westfall.
After a few more sights of lightening, the game was resumed once again with 6:37 left in the second half to play — the continuous rain making field conditions muddy while players and fans waited.
Westfall start with the ball on offense but were met by a solid defensive stand forcing a fourth down punt — Mustangs sending the ball inside the Braves’ 15-yard line.
Logan Elm kept giving the ball most trusted runner, Reid, who helped the offensive unit surpass the 50-yard line into Mustang territory.
The Braves made it within Westfall’s 20-yard line before a throw by No. 11 Garret Summers was successful caught by No. 7 Tanner Holbert: putting the ball on the three yard-line. Summers then churned his feet for another Braves touchdown putting the contest at 34-0 after a successful kick by Braun.
As the Braves delivered the following kickoff, the Mustangs gave up the live ball letting a free Brave claim it to start the offense at the 25-yard line. As time ticked down, Logan Elm opted to call a timeout with two second left as the kicking team captured a 40-yard field goal to boost their lead to 37-0 — Braun attempting the kick.
The offensive unit for the Mustangs saw a lot of production midway through the third quarter as No. 2 Trent Walters saw his number get called a few occasions. However, Logan Elm kept putting the pedal to the metal with another entourage of touchdowns to follow. At the end of regulation, Logan Elm shutout the Mustangs by a score of 51-0.
In terms of time of possession, the Braves held the ball for 23:16 minutes, roughly three additional minutes compared to the Mustangs (20:36).
When it came to the ground attack, Logan Elm notched a total of 426 yards on 45 attempts — Reid getting credit for 261 yards on 21 touches followed by No. 24 Nemiah Waugh with nine touches for 78 yards.
Late in the game, No. 18 Keegan Diehl seized hit opportunity with a 61-yard reception that turned into a late-game touchdown.
A proven offensive tool — both on the pitch and on the gridiron — Braun was the target of a 38-yard reception which turned into a touchdown; the first out of two vital scoring moments he had Friday Night.