After seeing his team become too reliant on its passing game a season ago, Logan Elm coach Terry Holbert entered this season wanting to see a more balanced approach.
And Friday night’s opener was cooked to order.
The Braves passed for 267 yards, ran for another 225 and trounced visiting Zane Trace 45-14 in a non-league game.
Logan Elm (1-0) snapped a two-game losing streak to neighboring Zane Trace (0-1) with the win.
“I’m just thrilled for our kids, because they’ve worked really hard and to see them play like they did was just outstanding,” Holbert said. “They earned this and we’re going to celebrate it, but starting (today) it’s back to work and getting ready for Westfall.”
Junior quarterback Conner Robinson completed 15 of 21 passes for 267 yards and three touchdowns. Jared Harrington caught five of those passes for 108 yards.
The running game averaged a healthy 5.1 yards per carry, led by freshman Blayton Reid consuming 121 yards on 21 carries and scoring two touchdowns. Matthew Dyer added 47 yards on 10 totes and a score.
“It all starts with the offensive line and they owned the line of scrimmage and imposed their will,” Holbert said. “Conner managed the game well and had a nice night throwing the ball and then Jared stepped up and really had a nice night catching the football.
“I was pleased with the way we were able to run the football, with Blayton helping to lead the way there.”
Logan Elm led from start-to-finish in this one, scoring its first touchdown of the season on a 42-yard connection from Robinson to Ethan Smith with 5:46 left in the first quarter. The two-point conversion pass failed, leaving the Braves ahead 6-0.
Reid scored his first varsity touchdown later in the quarter, from five yards out, to put the Braves ahead 13-0, following an extra point from Gavin Ewing.
The Braves stayed on the attack in the second quarter, using Robinson touchdown passes of 17 yards to Chase Hoffman and 25 yards to Peyton Bennett to extend their lead to 26-0.
Zane Trace finally reached the scored on a 31-yard touchdown pass from Gabe Shanton to Caden Fry, but the Braves responded with a three-yard touchdown run by Reid to take a 32-6 lead into halftime.
Robinson added a nine-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and Dyer scored from five yards out in the fourth to cap scoring for the Braves.
While the offense took center stage by cranking out 492 yards, the defense was just as impressive and held the Pioneers to 106 yards of total offense, including only 14 yards rushing.
“Our defense was physical, they got after it and tackled fairly well,” Holbert said. “One of Zane Trace’s scores came off a fumble, so our defense really only gave up one touchdown.”
Shanton completed 8 of 21 passes for 92 yards and a touchdown and also added 23 yards rushing.
The only negative for the Braves was an astounding 19 penalties for 146 yards on the evening.
Logan Elm travels to Westfall (0-1) a week for today for the annual Tackling Cancer game.