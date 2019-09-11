For 80 minutes Wednesday evening, Logan Elm played like it had something to prove.
Facing their Mid-State League Buckeye Division and crosstown rival Circleville, the Braves controlled possession well, outshot the Tigers and took advantage of every opportunity that presented itself.
The result was a 3-1 win, one that marked the first time Logan Elm’s senior class had claimed victory against the Tigers in its four years.
“As freshmen, our seniors lost a close game to [Circleville], we tied them during their sophomore year and last year, we ended up losing by a couple of goals,” Logan Elm coach Mike Schultz said. “So being the last time they played [Circleville], that was our battle cry. It was neat to see. I’m proud of the girls.”
Beating Circleville in an emotional setting is one thing. Beating them with a long list of injured players on an already small roster is another.
“When we have only 15 kids out this year and three of those are hurt, and you come into a game where it’s 90-plus degrees … we have one sub, so it’s impressive,” Schultz said. “Just a lot of integrity and a lot of grit that we were able to see from the girls.”
The Braves (2-5-1) lit up the scoreboard first when Brooklyn Bryant scored at the 20:53 mark in the first half. However, Circleville (2-5-1) provided an answer at 15:09 when freshman Presley Coyan connected with net on an awarded free kick.
The 1-1 tie stood at halftime but Bryant wasn’t having that for long in the second half.
With 31:39 left in regulation, the junior once again found the net with a ball that ricocheted off the goalkeeper’s glove and rolled past the goal line.
“[Bryant] has an incredible knack for this game and she has incredible knowledge of the game,” Schultz said. “She set herself up and made some great runs to get herself open. The good thing with Brooklyn, she knows she can hit [the net] with her right or her left. She’s an elite player. I’m glad she’s playing for us instead of against us.”
With a 2-1 lead, the Braves went shopping for insurance. Megan Diehl became their agent.
Off an awarded corner with 19:37 remaining, Diehl headed a ball into the goal thanks to an assist from fellow senior Lexi Parsons. The goal provided the cushion Logan Elm needed to focus on the defensive side and put the game away.
“That was something we’ve worked on in practice,” Schultz said. “Megan loves to use her head. She has tons of headers and it doesn’t matter how high or hard the ball is kicked. So we went ahead and sent her up on that corner. That ball was crossed by Lexi and [Diehl] was in the right place at the right time.”
The Braves are back in action Monday night at Jackson, attempting to win their second straight match. Circleville will have the chance to bounce back Saturday at Zane Trace.
For now, Logan Elm will enjoy the win. Then, Schultz and company will shift their focus to the Ironladies in non-conference play.
“To be honest, when we have so many players hurt … when a coach says we’re focused on the next game and it’s your rival, [Circleville] was our focus,” Schultz said. “