LANCASTER — It was a rare Monday night football experience but Logan Elm didn’t mind as the Braves beat host Fairfield Union 27-7 for their second win of the season.
“If that’s the result, we’ll take more of them — that’s for sure,” LE coach Terry Holbert said of playing on Monday night. (A power outage Friday necessitated playing the game Monday.)
The Braves came out firing offensively, accounting for 346 yards, and limited the Falcons to 207.
“It was a complete game. That’s probably what’s most impressive,” Holbert said. “We had a couple of key guys down and had a couple of keys guys go down early, so we had to have some young guys step up and play and they did. It was both sides of the ball — a great effort all around.”
The first play of the game set the tone as Logan Elm quarterback Conner Robinson hit Chase Hoffman for a 41-yard gain and connected with him again four plays later for a 14-yard touchdown.
Early in the second quarter, Robinson hit Donte Dryden for a 72-yard touchdown.
That was part of a first half where Robinson completed his first nine passes for 178 yards. He ended the night throwing for 205 yards on an 11-15 effort.
Robinson also had to step in at middle linebacker to make up for some of the injuries.
“He’s our leader and we go as he goes,” Holbert said. “There’s a saying that your toughest player has got to be your quarterback and he is that. It was a great effort by him.”
Along with the long touchdown catch, Dryden made a couple of big plays on defense as he intercepted a Fairfield Union pass inside the 10-yard line with less than a minute left in the first half and snagged another interception in the second half.
“He’s a senior, a leader for us. He gives great effort and works his tail off day in and day out in practice,” Holbert said. “(The seniors) have stuck through the process and Donte played really well tonight.”
After a scoreless third quarter, Robinson added to Logan Elm’s total with a two-yard run early in the fourth for a 21-0 lead.
The Falcons (0-7, 0-4) finally got on the scoreboard with three minutes left in the game when quarterback Blayde Patton ran the ball in from four yards out.
Logan Elm answered with one more score after Matthew Dyer broke a 51-yard run and followed that with a four-yard scoring run.
Dyer was the Braves’ leading rusher carrying four times for 116 yards. Dryden was the leading receiver with four catches for 103 yards.
Patton led the Falcons with 47 yards on 13 carries and was 9-25 passing for 136 yards with two interceptions.
The Braves (2-5, 1-3) face a short week to prepare for their last non-league game at Morgan High School — in McConnelsville, about 90 minutes from home.
“Our focus right now has to be on getting our guys healthy,” Holbert said. “We’ve got a plan in place so we’re going to work on getting our guys healthy and have a great week of practice.
“We’ll enjoy this one tonight and focus on Morgan tomorrow.”