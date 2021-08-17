CIRCLEVILLE — Logan Elm hosted the Zane Trace Pioneers and their lady counterparts in a rescheduled double header. The Lady Braves outlasted the Lady Pioneers, winning their first match 2-0 with the boys’ team losing 0-1.
LADY BRAVES 2, LADY PIONEERS 0
Games that were supposed to start on Friday Night Futbol were pushed to Monday afternoon after stormy weather touched down in Central Ohio that evening.
First on deck were the Lady Braves who started their match at 5 p.m. with local and visiting fans in attendance.
Lady Braves’ first goal of the match came at the 23-minute mark with credit going to No. 5 Katie Wilson, who claimed the only goal for the team in the first half of play.
After the halftime break, the Lady Braves achieved their second goal thanks to No. 13 Maggie Wilson putting the team on top, 2-0, against the Lady Pioneers.
At the end of regulation, Logan Elm got the win in front of their home crowd with the final score 2-0.
The Lady Braves are scheduled to compete against North Adams High School on Thursday, Aug. 19, starting at 6 p.m.
Logan Elm 2, Zane Trace 0
Logan Elm (1-0) — Goals: Katie Wilson, Maggie Wilson. Shots: 12.
BRAVES 0, PIONEERS 1
The start the Braves’ regular season started out dry in terms of weather conditions. In the midst of the match, rain began to fall but that seemingly didn’t matter to the players and coaches on the field.
For most of the contest, Logan Elm remained vigilant to forcing the ball into Pioneer territory passing to teammates with some attempts coming up short.
In a battle that lasted the majority of the game, Zane Trace finally connected on a goal that was initially stopped by the keeper, but slowly rolled into the corner of the net with just five crucial minutes left in the game.
At the end of the second half, the Pioneers handed the Braves their first loss of the season with the final score 1-0.
The majority of the Braves’ shot attempts came from No. Cole Conaway (three shots), Chance Tatman (one shot) and Jude Braun (two shots).
For the Braves, their next soccer match will take place at home Saturday, Aug. 21, against McClain High School with kickoff at 1 p.m.
Logan Elm 0, Zane Trace 1
Logan Elm (0-1) — Shots: 5. Saves: Braden Sabine 8.