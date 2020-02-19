CHILLICOTHE — Missing a player who has started 67 straight games is naturally a concern and forces a team to make adjustments.
But that concern is heightened when the first game without the starter just so happens to be in the tournament.
That was the situation Logan Elm found itself in on Wednesday with junior Jason Sailor, one of the team’s top players who averages 10 points and 3.1 rebounds, was forced to miss a Division II Southeast District sectional semifinal after suffering an injury late last week.
“I honestly didn’t know what to expect and how we would react,” Logan Elm coach Doug Stiverson said. “Jason has started every game he’s been in high school, he’s an important part of our team on both ends of the floor and you obviously have to make some adjustments being without him. It’s easier to make those adjustments during the regular-season and when you have time to prepare than it is a few days before the tournament.”
Stiverson was proud of the way the Braves rose to the occasion, holding Miami Trace without a field goal for over 12 minutes and forcing 19 turnovers, in a 51-26 win inside Southeastern High School.
It was the second time the Braves (16-7) have defeated the Panthers (12-11) this year, after Logan Elm returned from Fayette County last month with a 50-44 victory. Just two players scored for Miami Trace in the first meeting, with 6-foot-8 Logan Rodgers and 6-1 Trevor Barker each accounting for 22 points. The tandem was checked to just 13 points in the rematch.
“We knew Miami Trace had a big advantage height-wise over us, so we worked on having good position, getting a body on them and being physical,” Logan Elm junior Gabe Chalfin said.
The Panthers were held to just 9 of 33 (27.3 percent) shooting, with five of those field goals coming in the first quarter. The 26-point output was the worst of the season for the Panthers.
“It really started on defense with how tremendous our guys were playing away from the basketball and how well they executed helpside,” Stiverson said. “We were able to get our hands on a lot of passes, to either disrupt their entry pass into the post or to come away with some turnovers and get our transition offense going.”
Isaac Ward poured in a game-high 17 points for the Braves and Chalfin followed with 14 points on 7 of 11 (63.6 percent) shooting. Jared Harrington had eight points and also pulled down seven rebounds. Senior Luke Baldwin started in place of Sailor and finished with six points and freshman Tanner Holbert came off the bench and also contributed six points.
“Luke gave us a lift there in the first half and had a nice game, and then I was pleased with the way Tanner competed playing his first meaningful minutes of the season,” Stiverson said. “Our older guys stepped up and helped to make him comfortable out there.
“I also felt Jeremy Wietelmann (eight assists) had a terrific floor game tonight, both in the half-court and when we were in transition.”
The Braves took charge in the second quarter as they outscored the Panthers 14-1 to take a 27-13 lead into halftime. Four players contributed to the scoring output, with Harrington and Chalfin both knocking down a pair of baskets and Baldwin and Ward each draining a three-pointer.
Logan Elm shot 6 of 12 (50 percent) in the quarter, while holding Miami Trace to 0 of 8 shooting with five turnovers. Rodgers scored the lone point of the quarter for the Panthers at the free throw line with 5:45 remaining before halftime.
“We were able to get going in transition some there in the second to score and we were also able to spread the floor when we needed to and that allowed us to create some open shots,” Chalfin said.
Just as important was the Braves out-rebounding the much taller Panthers 9-5 in the period, led by Harrington and Trace Smith each hauling in three rebounds.
“I can’t say enough about Jared and how he stepped up to the challenge and had one of the best games of his career,” Stiverson said. “He did a really nice job battling inside, along with Trace Smith and Gabe Chalfin, who were giving up seven inches in height. They all did a nice job of making Miami Trace work for everything they got.”
The Panthers ended a field goal drought of 12 minutes and four seconds early in the third quarter on a putback by Rodgers. Logan Elm expanded its advantage by three points in the period, again paced by Harrington and Chalfin connecting on a pair of baskets, to take a 40-23 lead into the final stanza.
“Once we got out to a lead, we were able to really spread the floor, take our time and create some good looks, both around the basket and also from three,” Stiverson said.
The Braves finished the game 21 of 49 (42.9 percent) from the field and committed just four turnovers.
Rodgers led the Panthers with nine points and Cameron Moore added six. Miami Trace owned a 30-22 advantage on the glass.
Logan Elm enjoyed its first tournament win since 2017 following the game and now prepares to face second-seeded Jackson (20-3) on Saturday at Southeastern in a sectional final. Tip-off is slated for 3 p.m.
“This is a big win for us and definitely feels nice,” Chalfin said. “We took some lumps as freshmen, we were a little better last season but still lost our tournament game, so this is a step in the right direction. It’ll be nice to comeback here on Saturday and have an opportunity to play again and hopefully keep this going.”