Logan Elm swept the singles courts on Thursday in a 4-1 Mid-State League Buckeye Division win over visiting Circleville.
Keller Clouse defeated Circleville’s Abby Michael 6-3 and 7-5 at first singles, Logan Elm’s Ella Bennington prevailed 6-2 and 6-1 at second singles against Ella Jenkins and LE teammate Kara Lutz claimed a 6-0 and 6-2 decision at third singles over Taaliya Fulgham.
The LE second doubles team of Jerica Platz and Brooke Anderson rallied to defeat Sha Ford and Sydney McClanahan 4-6, 6-2 and 10-7.
Circleville’s Kara Hinton and Emma Shaw scored a 6-1 and 6-1 win at first doubles over Mattie Smith and Hope Miller.
The Braves (13-1, 6-1) host Chillicothe on Monday for a non-league match.
Teays Valley 5,
Canal Winchester 0
Teays Valley swept all courts on Thursday in a 5-0 non-league win over visiting Canal Winchester.
Lacey Urban claimed a straight set wins of 6-1 and 6-1 against Canal Winchester’s Erin Duckworth at first singles, Teays Valley’s Lexy Urban dispatched Elli Stedman 6-1 and 6-1 at second singles and TV teammate Kassidy Coey prevailed 6-1 and 6-0 at third singles over Aliaya Runyoy.
The TV first doubles team of Brook Crosby and Mallory Spangler blanked Grace Terflinger and Anna Ratliff 6-0 and 6-0. The TV second doubles duo of Haylee Grant and Midori Zimmerman defeated Lauren Snider and Layla Fox 6-1 and 6-0.
Teays Valley (15-1) hosts Bloom-Carroll on Monday for a league match.