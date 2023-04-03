Braves' swimmer to compete at national championship

Logan Elm swimming sensation Lindsay Bright will be competing at the YMCA National Short Course Swimming Championship this week. Bright is a member of the LYST Stingrays, a YMCA and USA Swimming club serving the greater Lancaster area out of the Robert K. Fox Family YMCA. Photographed (left to right) is Coach Mark Pennington, Jack Hensley, Will McMasters, Lindsay Bright, Adam Moneypenny and Max Hensley.
Swimmers with goals succeed because they know where they are going. That is what these five swimmers from the LYST Swim Team have done!
Best of luck to the five LYST Stingrays from the Family YMCA of Lancaster & Fairfield County who will be traveling to Greensboro, North Carolina to compete in the 100th Anniversary of the YMCA National Short Course Swimming Championship this week.
Lindsay Bright, a sophomore at Logan Elm who finished 9th and 10th at OHSAA Division 2 State Championship in the 200 and 500 free, will be competing in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle on the national level, next week.
Jack Hensley, Sophomore at Lancaster High School and finished 14th in the 200 IM and 22nd in the 100 breaststroke at OHSAA Division 1 State Meet, will compete in the 200 breaststroke, 400 individual medley, 200 individual medley and the 200 butterfly.
Max Hensley, Junior at Lancaster High School will compete in the 200 breaststroke and the 100 breaststroke.
Will McMasters, Sophomore at Lancaster High School will be competing in the 100 butterfly and the 100 breaststroke.
Finally, the relay team consisted of Adam Moneypenny (Senior at Canal Winchester), Jack Hensley, Max Hensley, and Will McMasters will be competing in the 200 Medley Relay.
Lindsay, Max, Adam and Will will be participating in a number of time trial events throughout the week too.
Best of luck to these swimmers as they take the National Stage in representing Circleville, Lancaster and Canal Winchester!
