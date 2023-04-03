Braves' swimmer to compete at national championship

Logan Elm swimming sensation Lindsay Bright will be competing at the YMCA National Short Course Swimming Championship this week. Bright is a member of the LYST Stingrays, a YMCA and USA Swimming club serving the greater Lancaster area out of the Robert K. Fox Family YMCA. Photographed (left to right) is Coach Mark Pennington, Jack Hensley, Will McMasters, Lindsay Bright, Adam Moneypenny and Max Hensley.

 Photo by Amie Bassett

