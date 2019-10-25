Bloom-Carroll scored the first 28 points of a Mid-State League Buckeye Division game on Friday on its way to a 41-20 win over host Logan Elm.
Touchdown runs of nine yards by Cody Harmon and eight yards from Hobie Scarberry gave the Bulldogs a 14-0 lead following a quarter of play.
A 45-yard touchdown pass from KJ Benedict to Brandon Totten and a seven-yard touchdown run by Michael Malone doubled the advantage to 28-0.
The Braves reached the scoreboard with just 10 seconds left before halftime on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Conner Robinson to Jared Harrington to make it 28-6.
Cameron Shirkey connected on field goals of 29 and 42 yards to put the Bulldogs ahead 34-6 going into the fourth quarter.
Touchdown runs of one yard by Matthew Dyer and six yards from Robinson cut the Bloom-Carroll advantage to 34-20, but Cooper Storts rounded out scoring for the Bulldogs with a 26-yard touchdown run.
Robinson completed 11 of 25 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown, and also added 84 yards rushing on 27 carries with another score. Dryer consumed 76 yards on 14 touches with a touchdown.
Benedict finished the evening 9 of 15 passing for 118 yards and a touchdown for the Bulldogs. Scarberry covered 59 yards on nine carries and scored a touchdown.
The Bulldogs (7-2, 4-1) host Teays Valley (7-2, 5-0) next week, needing a win to share the league title for a second consecutive season with the Vikings. The Braves (2-7, 1-4) host Amanda-Clearcreek (7-2, 4-1).
Hamilton Twp. 56,
Circleville 0
Hamilton Township scored four touchdowns in the first quarter and didn't look back on Friday in a 56-0 MSL-Buckeye win over visiting Circleville.
Ato Forson opened up scoring for the Rangers by catching a 23-yard touchdown pass from Brock McGuire. Touchdown runs of six yards by DeShan Peart and 45 yards from Josiah Beverly made it 21-0. The Rangers closed out scoring in the quarter on a 91-yard touchdown pass from McGuire to Peart.
Hamilton Township took a 42-0 lead into halftime, thanks to touchdown runs of seven yards by McGuire and a one-yard plunge from Beverly.
Touchdown runs of 35 yards by Peart and 17 yards from Derek Larimer rounded out scoring.
The Rangers amassed 504 yards of total offense, compared to just 100 for the Tigers.
Circleville (1-8, 1-4) travels to Fairfield Union (0-9, 0-5) next week, while Hamilton Township (4-5, 3-3) closes the season with a non-league game at Logan (4-5).