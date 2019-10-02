One thing is for certain.
One team will emerge from the Backyard Brawl with some much needed momentum when Circleville makes the short trip to Logan Elm on Friday for a Mid-State League Buckeye Division game.
“There are two countdown clocks in our locker room and one is set on one game a season, and that’s Circleville,” Logan Elm coach Terry Holbert said. “This is a special game, a special rivalry and we make sure our kids know about the tradition, why it’s special and work to win the game.”
Circleville (0-5, 0-1) is still looking to break into the winning column this season after losing its first five games by an average of 31.8 points.
Since a 45-14 win over Zane Trace to open the season, Logan Elm (1-4, 0-2) has suffered four consecutive losses by an average of 26.2 points.
Two recurring problems for the Braves during their four-game skid have been self-inflicted mistakes, namely turnovers and penalties. Logan Elm committed five turnovers last week in a 48-21 loss to Hamilton Township and were also assessed 110 yards worth of penalties.
“Turnovers and penalties have been too much to overcome for us and we all have to work to get better at that,” Holbert said. “And, when I say all of us, I start with the coaching staff, because we need to get our substitutions in quicker and manage things better.
“We’ve been focusing on doing better in those two areas and that will be a continued focus, because we need to do that to give our kids a chance to win.”
Since its win over Zane Trace, the Braves have done much of their damage through the air as injuries have taken a toll on the team’s depth, including the offensive line.
Quarterback Conner Robinson was 12 of 23 passing last week for 160 yards. Jared Harrington (2-59), Donte Dryden (4-53) and Chase Hoffman (2-43) were the Braves’ three leading receivers.
Hamilton Township had 249 of its 403 yards of offense on the ground a week ago.
Circleville has transitioned into the double-wing offense this season under first-year boss Luke Katris, which features a pair of wing backs, a running back, two tight ends and no wide receivers, although a wing back, running back or tight end can leak out to catch a pass if the defense falls asleep trying to stop the run.
“Unique is a good way to describe Circleville’s offense, especially with how many teams are running spread or a more open offense,” Holbert said. “Circleville has some nice size up front, and it’s going to be critical that we are very fundamentally sound, read our keys and make plays.”
Logan Elm won last year’s tilt 18-12 and Circleville prevailed 32-0 in 2017.