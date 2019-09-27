Hamilton Township scored the first three touchdowns of a Mid-State League Buckeye Division game on Friday to defeat host Logan Elm 48-21.
The Rangers jumped on the scoreboard first with a 50-yard touchdown pass from Brad Maynard to Deshan Peart with 9:31 left in the opening quarter.
Hamilton Township made it 13-0 later in the quarter on a 10-yard touchdown connection from Brock McGuire to Malcolm Denny.
An interception return for a touchdown by Peart made it 20-0 Rangers with 8:11 remaining before halftime.
The Braves finally reached the scoreboard on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Conner Robinson to Donte Dryden, with Gavin Ewing adding the first of his three extra points.
Hamilton Township responded with a 23-yard touchdown run from Josiah Beverly to take a 27-7 advantage into intermission.
Each school scored once in the third quarter. Beverly added his second touchdown of the night from 10 yards out followed by Robinson throwing an eight-yard touchdown pass to Peyton Bennett to shave the HT lead to 34-14.
An 11-yard touchdown scamper by Maynard gave the Rangers a 41-14 lead.
The Braves scored their first touchdown of the night on a 31-yard connection from Robinson to Chase Hoffman, but the Rangers closed out scoring with a one-yard touchdown plunge from McGuire.
Hamilton Township rushed for 249 of its 403 yards of total offense. Beverly covered 122 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown, Maynard used 11 totes to gain 83 yards and score a touchdown and McGuire added 44 yards on 16 carries and a scored.
The Braves continued to have trouble turning the football over with four interceptions and a fumble lost.
Robinson completed 12 of 23 passes for 160 yards and three touchdowns. Jared Harrington had two receptions for 59 yards, Dryden had four grabs for 53 yards and a touchdown and Hoffman added 43 yards on two catches and a score.
Both teams continue league play next week, as the Braves (1-4, 0-2) host Circleville (0-5, 0-1) and the Rangers (2-3, 1-1) entertain Fairfield Union (0-5, 0-2).
Bloom-Carroll 49,
Circleville 12
Bloom-Carroll scored four touchdowns in the opening quarter on Friday and didn’t look back in a 49-12 MSL-Buckeye win over visiting Circleville.
Touchdown runs of 70 yards by Cody Harmon and 34 yards from Otto Kuhns quickly made it 14-0 Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs closed out scoring in the first quarter on a 43-yard touchdown pass from Kuhns to Evan Willet followed by a 52-yard punt return by Brandon Totten.
Bloom-Carroll expanded its lead to 42-0 in the second quarter on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Kuhns to Trace Wisecarver and a 12-yard touchdown scamper by Hobie Scarberry.
The Tigers scored in the third quarter on a 12-yard run by Keith Kelly and again in the fourth on a one-yard plunge by Colin Michael.
Both teams continue league play on the road next week, as the Tigers (0-5, 0-1) take on Logan Elm (1-4, 0-2) and the Bulldogs (4-1, 2-0) tangle with Amanda-Clearcreek (4-1, 1-0)