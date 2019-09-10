Logan Elm earned its second win in as many days on Tuesday with a 4-1 Mid-State League Buckeye Division decision over visiting Bloom-Carroll.
Ella Bennington handed Bloom-Carroll’s Jhayma Ehrenborg a straight-set loss of 6-2 and 6-2 at second singles and Logan Elm’s Kara Lutz dispatched Mary Stadler 6-1 and 6-0 at third singles.
The LE first doubles team of Mattie Smith and Hope Miller defeated Jenna Azbell and Emma Hutchinson 6-3 and 6-0. The LE second doubles duo of Jerica Platz and Brooke Anderson recorded a 6-2 and 6-2 win against Megan Hite and Anna Cline.
Bloom-Carroll’s Alex Bedsole bounced back from a first set loss to defeat Keller Clouse 2-6, 6-3 and 10-5 at first singles.
Logan Elm (10-1, 4-1) hosts Hamilton Township on Thursday for a league match.