Logan Elm swept all three singles courts on Wednesday en route to a 4-1 non-league win over host Vinton County.
"With a young team, it was nice to get a win tonight," Logan Elm co-coach Tony Clouse said. "We have a lot of room for improvement, but there were plenty of bright spots too.
"Getting into the season is exciting. We are looking forward to seeing improvement from all of our 21 girls."
Keller Clouse recorded a 6-1 and 6-0 decision at first singles over Vinton County's Jailyn Smith, Logan Elm's Ella Bennington prevailed 6-0 and 6-1 at second singles against Josie Ousley and LE teammate Kara Lutz claimed a 6-2 and 6-2 win at third singles over Acacia Peck.
The LE first doubles team of Mattie Smith and Hope Miller turned in a 6-3 and 7-5 win over Faith White and Gia Grass.
Emily Jones and Taylor Moore teamed to score the lone point for Vinton County in a 6-4 and 6-3 victory at second doubles against Jerica Platz and Brooke Anderson.
The Braves (1-0) entertain Unioto on Monday for their home opener.