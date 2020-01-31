On a night when its offense wasn't clicking on all cylinders, Logan Elm turned to its defense on Friday to record a 50-36 Mid-State League Buckeye Division win over visiting Hamilton Township.
The Braves forced the Rangers into 21 turnovers on the evening and held their potent scoring duo of Marquis Moore and Ato Forson to 11 points apiece.
"Our defense picked up the slack tonight, starting with how well Gabe Chalfin, Jason Sailor and Luke Baldwin played," Logan Elm coach Doug Stiverson said. "I felt we contested every shot that Moore and Forson had and made it difficult on them at times.
"Hamilton Township has good athleticism and they can do some things to make it difficult on you, but our guys stepped up and had a good defensive game with holding them to 36 points."
Stiverson also pointed to the work the Braves put in on the boards, only being out-rebounded 28-25 by the lengthier Rangers. Chalfin led the Braves with seven rebounds and Jared Harrington stepped up inside with six rebounds.
"Jared really got after it, competing hard on the block, getting some big rebounds and also keeping a few others alive for one of his teammates to get to," Stiverson said.
The Braves (13-5, 7-3) started the evening cold, only converting three of their first 15 (20 percent) shots before finally starting to heat up some in the second quarter.
Logan Elm put together a 14-2 run during the period to turn a one-point deficit into a 24-13 lead, following a three-pointer from the right wing courtesy of Isaac Ward with 2:50 remaining before halftime. Ward nailed a pair of triples during the surge and Sailor chipped in five points, as the Braves canned five of eight (62.5 percent) shots.
The Braves took a 26-18 lead into halftime but, like they did in the first half, started cold in the second half — having their first seven possessions end in four misses and three turnovers.
"We haven't been clicking on offense like we were earlier in the season, but every team goes through that at some point during the season," Stiverson said. "It can get frustrating when you are cold from the field, but you can't let your energy drop and there were a couple of times where I felt we let our shooting affect our overall energy. We need to fix that moving forward
"We called a timeout after that stretch to start the third quarter, because we were rushing a few shots and being sloppy with the basketball. That allowed our guys to get re-focused and they came out and made a push."
Hamilton Township (7-11, 3-7) closed to within five points, but eight consecutive points by Chalfin for the Braves allowed them to take a 36-25 advantage into the final period of play.
Logan Elm was 21 of 53 (39.6 percent) from the field, compared to Hamilton Township going 15 of 35 (42.9 percent). The Braves had six of their 11 turnovers in the third quarter.
Chalfin scored 14 of his game-high 16 points in the second half, Sailor accounted for 11 points, Ward had 10 and Jeremy Wietelmann contributed four assists, four rebounds and a three-pointer.
"Gabe stayed patient and didn't force things," Stiverson said. "He let the game come to him and when he had some opportunities there in the second half, he stepped up and knocked down shots."
The Braves continue league play on Tuesday at Fairfield Union.
Logan Elm was a 62-35 winner in the reserve game.
• David Harden led the way with 18 points, Braylen Baker had 15 and Xavier Kellough tacked on nine.