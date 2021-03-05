CIRCLEVILLE — In a chippy competition from the start, the Logan Elm Braves suffered a loss during the district semifinal home game Thursday night against the Unioto Sherman Tanks with the final score of 51-36.
At tipoff, both teams would test each other to see who wanted to move onto the district finals the most. For the home team, its senior squad hoped to correct the misfortunes of last season — competing their hearts out on the hardwood in order to progress further into the post season.
Throughout the first quarter, the brigade of Sherman Tanks challenged the Braves early on, scoring seven points including one 3-point play from No. 2 Cameron DeBord. The home team stayed within reach of their opponents, as No. 13 Gabe Chalfin would score four points accompanied by one free throw score from No. 4 Isaac Ward.
In the second quarter, the Sherman Tanks started to pick up more steam as they added another 14 points to their lead. The Braves would not sit idly, but could not overcome a second quarter deficit; only scoring an additional eight points.
At the halfway mark in the district semifinal, the Sherman Tanks would lead the Braves 21-13.
Coming out of the half, the Braves began to tank more risks on offense in the form of 3-point shots. However, the usually consistent home team seemed unable to follow throw, missing all attempts throughout the game.
That did not stop the likes of Ward, Chalfin and No. 10 Jason Sailor who could be seen pressed against their opponents most of the time.
Both the Shermans and Braves showed grit in the third quarter of play. However, the visiting team would have the upper outscoring the Braves by two points in the quarter.
At the end of the third, the Sherman Tanks would be ahead of the Braves by double digits with the score 33-23.
Much of the game remained the same throughout the last quarter of play as the Shermans continued to score off turnovers left open.
At the end of the game, the Sherman Tanks would take the road win at Logan Elm and advanced to the district finals with the score 51-36. Visibly distraught, seniors for the team took their last steps of competition on the court before being subbed as time slowly winded down.
For the Braves, the team gives a bittersweet farewell to its senior cast — Jeremy Wietelmann Ward, Sailor, Trace Smith, Chalfin and David Harden. Ward would lead the team in scoring with 16 points followed up by Chalfin’s 12 points.
Afterwards, in a sign of sportsmanship, Unioto team members were seen walking over to Braves’ bench. Embracing their opponents, they shook hands and affirmed each other after the competition was all said and done.
Unioto 51, Logan Elm 36
Logan Elm 5 8 10 13 — 36
Unioto 7 14 12 18 — 51
LOGAN ELM
Isaac Ward 4 8-11 16, Braylen Baker 2 0-0 4, Jason Sailor 1 2-2 4, Gabe Chalfin 5 2-2 12 TOTALS: 12 12-15 36; 3-pt field goals: 0
UNIOTO
Cameron DeBord 2 0-0 5, Carson DeBord 0 0-2 0, DeSean Branson 7 2-6 16, Isaac Little 2 10-10 14, 4 0-0 8, Evan Park 2 0-0 4, Cater Markko 2 0-0 4 TOTALS: 19 12-18 51; 3-pt field goal: 1