Logan Elm yielded host Adena only one field goal in the third quarter on Monday, building on its halftime lead en route to a 54-41 non-league win.
The Braves entered the second half with a 21-19 lead and expanded that advantage by 10 points, yielding just a field goal to Adena’s Preston Sykes in the third quarter.
“We did a great job of communicating and switching on defense and that caused Adena some problems,” Logan Elm coach Doug Stiverson said. “This was also one of our best rebounding games of the season, as we limited Adena to just one shot on most of its possessions.”
Isaac Ward had a big third quarter for the Braves with eight points, and Jeremy Wietelmann and Luke Baldwin each added a bucket.
The Braves also turned in one of their more balanced efforts of the season on offense, led by Ward scoring 13 points, Wietelmann and Jason Sailor following with 12 apiece, Gabe Chalfin accounting for 11 and Baldwin chipping in six.
“We did a great job of sharing the basketball and handling Adena’s full and half-court pressure, especially late when Adena was trying to get back into the game,” Stiverson said. “Our guys did a nice job of breaking their pressure and shooting layups.
“I felt we carried over some confidence (from Friday’s 83-79 overtime win over Teays Valley) and we’re trusting each other more on the court. That’s allowing us to get more guys involved and be more balanced.”
Sykes had 14 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Warriors (6-3).
The Braves (6-3) continue non-league play on Friday when they host Logan.
Amanda-Clearcreek 51,
Northridge 26
Amanda-Clearcreek checked host Northridge to just four second-half points on Saturday on its way to a 51-26 non-league win.
The Aces led 27-22 at the break and put away the win with a 16-2 third quarter.
Eight players reached the scoring column for the Aces, led by Jeff Bolin with a game-high 14 points, Jesse Connell with 12 and Jayse Miller adding seven.
Travis Neumeyer, Ben Smith and Justin Townley each had four points to lead the Vikings (2-4).
Amanda-Clearcreek (5-4) resumes league play on Friday at Teays Valley.
Hilliard Bradley 75,
Teays Valley 47
Teays Valley stared down a 15-point deficit at the end of a quarter of play on Saturday and it only grew from there in a 75-47 non-league loss at unbeaten Hilliard Bradley.
Clayton Knox had 16 points and Riely Weiss added nine for the Vikings.
Girls Basketball
Amanda-Clearcreek 47,
Fisher Catholic 17
Amanda-Clearcreek limited visiting Fisher Catholic to just two field goals in the first half on Monday on its way to a 47-17 non-league win.
The Aces opened the game with a 22-3 first quarter, highlighted by five players scoring. Stephanie Bowers led the charge with seven points, followed by Kate Connell with six and Emma Butterbaugh adding five.
Kate Garvin had the lone field goal of the first quarter for the Irish and Brooke Vogle had the other tally in the second quarter.
Connell led all scorers with 12 points, Bowers had 11, Anna Johnson contributing nine and Butterbaugh added seven for the Aces.
Maeve Boley had seven points to pace the Irish (4-5).
The Aces (8-2) continue non-league play on Thursday when they host Madison-Plains.
Logan Elm 38,
Unioto 32
Logan Elm picked up its biggest win of the season on Saturday, topping Scioto Valley Conference co-leader and host Unioto 38-32.
A 15-8 second quarter allowed the Braves to take a 25-21 lead into intermission.
Megan Diehl and Abby Hatter each scored 12 points for the Braves.
Cree Stulley and Jerzi Paul had 10 points apiece for the Shermans (7-2).
The Braves (6-5) resume league play on Saturday at Liberty Union.