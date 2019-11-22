WILLIAMSPORT — Logan Elm had a good start Friday night and rode that to a 35-18 win over Westfall.
“Any time you win on the road the first game of the year you should be very happy,” Logan Elm coach John Denen said. “We played very well against them last year (an 80-30 win), we knew they would come out and have a great effort, which they did.”
The Braves got out to a 14-5 lead in the first quarter and were up 24-7 at halftime.
“I thought Megan Diehl came out real quick and got us talking on defensive and we had a great defensive effort,” Denen said.
Both teams struggled offensively in the third quarter with only seven points being scored as Logan Elm stayed on top 27-11.
“I thought we came out and played really well defensively doing a lot of new things. We were real aggressive in the second half,” Westfall coach Zane Miller said. “That’s something we’ve stressed since day one to the girls is that we need to go out there and play really well defensively to give us a chance to win at the end of the game.”
The Braves were 1-10 from the field in the third quarter and 5-26 in the second half.
“I think we were in a hurry offensively and some of that credit goes to Westfall. We’ve got to learn to play smarter when we’re up,” Denen said.
The Braves had an 8-7 advantage in the fourth quarter to get to the 35-18 final.
“Logan Elm had a good, aggressive team and had some size on us in certain spots. I thought as the game went on the girls adjusted well to positioning and helping out when we needed to when we were outsized,” Miller said. “That helped out — especially Marissa Mullins, Marcy Dudgeon, they were great and Haley Farmer coming in and disrupting things for us getting rebounds definitely helped us out.”
The Braves outrebounded the Mustangs by seven in the first quarter and had a six rebound edge — 45-39 — for the game.
Abby Hatter led the way for the Braves with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Diehl was the game’s top rebounder with 12 to go with her four points.
Ashton Fox (6-0) had eight points and Brynn Griffith (6-4) had six to pace the Braves.
“We need to get them the ball a little more.
We didn’t do that because we weren’t real patient with the offense,” Denen said. “We’ll learn that.”
Mullins and Farmer led the Mustangs with eight rebounds each and Dudgeon grabbed six.
Dudgeon was Westfall’s leading scorer with nine points and Mullins had eight.
Only three players scored on a night when the Mustangs were 6-48 from the field.
“Shots didn’t go our way tonight. I don’t think that’s going to be our MO (method of operation). I think we’re going to shoot the ball well most nights,” Miller said. “Tonight just wasn’t our night shooting the ball.”
The Braves won’t have much time to enjoy their opening win as they welcome in Zane Trace today with the JV game slated to tip at 1 p.m.
The Mustangs are off until Dec. 2 when they travel to Amanda-Clearcreek.
• Logan Elm’s JV team got the season started with a 43-15 win over Westfall.
Annie Karshner led the way for the Braves with 10 points. Sydney Fultz and Josie Martin each scored six points, Hannah Taylor had five, Kaitlyn Fultz, Bree Williams and Vikki Bainciotti each had four and Camryn Ross and Chloe Karshner tacked on two points each.
Emiley Roseberry led the Mustangs with five points, Jade Johns and Natalie Holland each had three while Baylee Hall and Crystal Bartlett each scored two.