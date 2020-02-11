Logan Elm hit six of its first seven shots from the field Tuesday night and never looked back in taking down host Circleville 55-26.
“A great start, especially, is what you want on the road and it’s something we haven’t done here lately. So that was important to get out to a fast start,” LE coach Doug Stiverson said. “We’re really starting to trust each other offensively and we’re getting quality shots, which is really helping us at the offensive end.”
Junior Gabe Chalfin hit three of those early shots as the Braves took a 12-0 lead.
“I think it really set the tone for the game. The first game we played them (a 51-40 LE win) we really didn’t come out that strong. We came out strong today,” Chalfin said. “We really focused on that and got the job done in the first couple quarters and finished strong.”
Logan Elm (15-6, 9-4) was up 14-4 after the first quarter.
Circleville (2-19, 0-13) found some offense in the second quarter, but Logan Elm managed to extend its lead to 26-13 by halftime.
The Braves went 5-5 from the field in the third quarter to move its lead to 38-19.
Evan Justice opened the scoring in the fourth quarter for Circleville, but the next 14 points belonged to the Braves on the way to closing out the win.
The Braves ended the night shooting 24-44 from the floor.
“We just drove and kicked and found the right people. There wasn’t really a lot of help (defense) so there were a lot of wide-open chances and we capitalized on a lot of those,” Chalfin said. “That’s what helped us through the night.”
Chalfin finished the night as the game’s top scorer with 20 points.
“Gabe did a great job attacking the basket and got out in the passing lanes a few times to get him some easy ones in transition,” Stiverson said. “It goes back to our patience and recognizing some mismatches at times. They like to switch a lot of screens and we were able to be patient and get some good looks that way.”
Both squads struggled at the line with Logan Elm going 4-10 and Circleville 4-8.
“We’ve got to make our free throws, but tonight I really liked our focus defensively,” Stiverson said. “Gabe and Jason (Sailor) really did a great job fighting through screens and making it tough on their top two scorers. The other guys chipped in and helped and we rebounded the ball pretty well for the most part as well.”
Along with Chalfin’s 20, Logan Elm got seven each from Isaac Ward and Jeremy Weitelman and six from Jared Harrington.
Justice led the Tigers with 12 points while Craig Fleck added five.
The Braves finished with a 34-18 rebounding edge led by Chalfin as he grabbed nine. Harrington pulled in seven and Trace Smith grabbed six.
Riley Gibson led Circleville with seven rebounds.
The Braves wrap up the regular season at home Friday hosting Liberty Union (7-14, 2-11). The Tigers travel to Amanda-Clearcreek (12-9, 6-7).
• Logan Elm was a 51-28 winner in the JV game.
Tanner Holbert led the Braves with 15 points, Braylen Baker had 14, Xavier Kellough had 10, David Harden had eight, Garret Summers and Allen Boerner each had two.
Andreas Loving led Circleville with eight, Damien Garner and Kaleb Nungester each had five, Drew Moats, Nolan West and Avery Ferrell each had three and Blake Vanover added one.